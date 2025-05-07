‘She Does Not Have Billions. He Does’: Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Tried to Show Off Her Lavish Life But Fans Zoomed In and Exposed Her ‘Cheap-Looking’ Decor

Jeff Bezos‘s fiancee Lauren Sánchez, 55, wanted to give her 933,000 Instagram followers a quick look inside the home she shares with the billionaire businessman.

The former news correspondent invited her fans into her home with a video posted to social media on April 28, where she displayed the room where she likes to write.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, gets hit with critiques about the decor of her “writing space” in the couple’s home. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“When I was a reporter in a newsroom, it was just packed with people, and you had to write with all this commotion going on, and I got really used to it, and I love it, and sometimes I do go somewhere like a coffee shop to write,” Sánchez said in the clip.

The author of “The Fly Who Flew to Space” children’s book continued, “But I’ve had a little writer’s block with the second book, and I noticed that if I have a really calm, peaceful place, that I’m able to let all my ideas float through me easier than I could in a group.”

Sánchez opened the brief video by showing off her pink writing desk featuring a laptop and flowers. A zoomed-out shot revealed mostly blue-painted walls and a ceiling decorated with a blue sky and white clouds.

“A little peek into the space where my words come to life. Everyone’s writing process is unique… there’s no right or wrong, just whatever works for you. I’d love to hear about yours,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Sánchez’s attempt to spark conversation about her fans’ creative techniques led to many commenters sharing their own experiences.

Award-winning singer Jewel weighed in by posting, “Love hearing you speak… And seeing your process.” Reality television star Paris Hilton co-signed Sánchez’s message by leaving smiling face with heart-eyes and sparkling heart emojis.

While Sánchez scored overwhelmingly positive reactions on her Instagram page, the Daily Mail’s comment section was filled with pushback against the licensed pilot’s home video.

“Tacky, trendy, and trying too hard,” one critic expressed on the website. Another comment read, “Honestly, it looks like she bought the desk from Temu.”

Yet another faultfinder posted, “Like they say, money doesn’t buy class.” Additionally, someone exclaimed, “Tacky…is the house not large enough for a real library? I see her clothes closet behind her! And mirrored furniture?????? Cheap looking!”

Coming to her defense, one person said, “She does not have billions. HE does. And he’s likely built an iron clad prenup to be sure she doesn’t get any of it.”

According to reports, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged after almost five years together💍(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/6l1KZWQBG6 — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) May 22, 2023

Sánchez reportedly has a net worth of around $30 million. That impressive amount pales in comparison to the estimated $203 billion fortune amassed by her fiancé, Bezos, who founded Amazon and Blue Origin.

In May 2023, Bezos proposed to Sánchez with a $2.5 million, 20-carat diamond ring on his $500 million yacht during a European vacation. The couple is supposedly planning a lavish wedding celebration to be held from June 24 to 26 in Venice, Italy.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” Sánchez told Vogue about Bezos’ proposal in a 2023 interview. She also told the fashion and lifestyle magazine, “I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos.”

Recent reports suggest Bezos and Sánchez booked music superstars Lady Gaga and Elton John to perform at the ceremony. However, representatives for the “Sine From Above” collaborators have denied those claims.

Bezos was previously married to novelist MacKenzie Scott. Following their divorce in 2019 after 26 years of marriage, Scott was granted $35.6 billion in Amazon stock. Jeff and MacKenzie have four children together.

Sánchez was also wed before. She was married to talent agent Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. Lauren and Patrick share two children. Plus, she has a son with her ex-boyfriend, former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.

In addition to the media frenzy surrounding her upcoming nuptials to the second-richest person in the world, Sánchez made headlines in 2025 for being part of the Blue Origin space flight on April 14.

The daughter of an aviation businessman and a Los Angeles assistant deputy mayor was joined on the all-female flight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle by fellow celebrities Katy Perry and Gayle King.