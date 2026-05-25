‘Who Is That?’: Lauren Sánchez’s Vintage Look in Photos from Life Before Jeff Bezos Has Fans Saying They Barely Recognized Her

Before Lauren Sánchez became Mrs. Bezos to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, she was a broadcast news journalist.

Sánchez-Bezos worked for several platforms under Fox Sports Net and KCOP-TV’s UPN News 13. One of her longest stints was at KTTV Fox 11’s “L.A.,” where she was a co-anchor for six years.

Lauren Sánchez’s look in a recently resurfaced “Eve” TV series clip had fans comparing her look then to her appearance since she became Jeff Bezos’ partner. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)

But what some may not know is that Sánchez was also once an actress.

On Saturday, May 23, a Threads user shared a snippet of her cameo on the early 2000s series “Eve.”

The show follows rapper Eve, as a fashion stylist juggling a boyfriend, Jason Winston George, and running a business with her childhood friend, late actress Natalie Desselle.

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Sánchez played a journalist in the ninth episode of season 3, titled “Brit Better Have My Money.”

The title seems fitting now since most conversations are often around her use of Bezos’ money.

After noticing the shock of who she was, one user captioned a post, “Well….Well as I was going down memory lane and was watching old episodes of Eve. Look who had a small part on the show.”

In the clip, Sánchez’s character Aramanda De La Cruz walks up to Shelley, Janie and Rita — who are respectively played by Eve, Desselle, and Ali Landry — as they celebrate the release of their new line Diva Styles.

As Cruz walks towards the women, Janie immediately recognizes her and says, “Oh, I know who you are! You’re Aramanda De La Cruz from On The Spot news.”

Cruz says, “That’s right. I’m hearing you’re having a launch of DivaStyles new line.”

Shelly exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, we made the news.”

According to IMDb’s synopsis of the episode, the women’s interview with Cruz takes a hard left after they learn on the spot that the manufacturer behind their fashion line is allegedly running a sweatshop.

Their big business moment quickly turns into a full-blown PR mess no designer outfit can fix.

Fans reacted to the clip in the comments, with many stating how she seems to look different now than she did in the early 2000s.

One person asked, “Wasn’t she a news anchor? She looked so pretty here.”

“Who is that?” one shocked viewer asked in disbelief. Another wrote, “Omgggg I didn’t realize this was happening during that time damn.”

A third person said, “She used to be a news anchor in LA. It’s crazy how she doesn’t even look the same anymore.”

Many were shocked to notice the changes in Sanchez-Bezos’ face now compared to 20 years ago.

“Mmmm in my opinion, she does look a little different. I don’t like what she did to her face,” one person noted. Another said, “Wow… what a find. She looks nothing like that now.”

Since her relationship with Bezos began, interest in Sánchez has skyrocketed, leading many people to revisit older photos and compare her appearance over the years.

Skeptics are convinced she may have undergone cosmetic procedures, which she has never admitted to. The wideness of her jaw and mouth raises some suspicion that she has gotten lip filler.

Some other commenter wrote, “She was a popular news anchor on Good Day LA before being his wife. She did quite a few cameos on movies/shows. Girlfriends, Eve, Akeelah and the Bee, and more.”

Sánchez did, in fact, make other appearances in those other projects. Her first cameo was in the 1997 series “Babylon 5,” where she played a news anchor.

She’s listed as an actress in 28 different movies or shows, and in a majority of those, she played the role of a reporter or anchor.

After her journey as a reporter, she tapped into her interest in philanthropy as well as aviation.

During her childhood, Sánchez’s parents owned a flight school in Albuquerque. This fueled her interest, but she didn’t learn to fly until she was 40 — earning her pilot’s license in 2016.

The next year, she started Black Ops Aviation, which is one of the few female-owned aerial filming and production companies. According to the website, their clients include Netflix, Fox, Discovery, Extra, ABC and more.

Sánchez and Bezos dated for five years before getting married at a lavish Venice Wedding last summer.