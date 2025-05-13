‘They’ll Be Divorced In a Year’: ‘Ringmaster’ Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Blasted as Fans Mock Their ‘Circus’ Wedding Plans, Some Say He’ll Lose His Billionaire Status

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are preparing for what many are calling the wedding of the century, with plans that have many questioning their choices and motives.

The Amazon founder and former TV journalist are set to exchange vows between June 24 and June 26 at an unconventional venue that has sparked both curiosity and criticism among onlookers.

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez get roasted over their over the top wedding plans this summer. (Photo: @laurenwsanchez)

According to alleged sources who spoke with The U.S. Sun, the billionaire couple will tie the knot at an iconic open-air theater situated on a Venetian island in Italy.

The details of their upcoming nuptials reveal a celebration of extraordinary opulence, with approximately 200 guests expected to attend the ceremony.

Adding to the extravagance, musical legends Elton John and Lady Gaga are reportedly booked to perform for the attendees. The couple has secured luxury accommodations throughout the city, including an $11,600-per-night Grand Canal Suite at the prestigious Aman Venice hotel.

“The word is that they have booked the theater, which has been restored,” the person claimed to The U.S. Sun.

Adding, “It’s not your usual venue for a wedding, it would be iconic. Everyone is talking about the wedding and it’s going to be a huge celebration.”

The venue, which remains officially unnamed in reports, shows a two-week block of unavailable dates on its website.

The guest list reads like a who’s who of global celebrities.

Invitees reportedly include Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and Katy Perry. The political world will also be represented, with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, along with model Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner expected to attend.

Perhaps most notably, President Donald Trump has reportedly received an invitation, after Sánchez and Bezos had front-row seats at his inauguration in January.

While the couple’s lavish plans have captivated the media, social media users have been less than impressed, with many criticizing what they perceive as excessive displays of wealth and questionable relationship dynamics.

“I don’t like her, but well, since she is the other woman, getting married in a church would be hypocritical. So good for them for choosing something different,” one Y! Entertainment reader commented, alluding to the controversial beginnings of the couple’s relationship.

Another skeptical reader from the Daily Mail wrote, “I still don’t think it’s going to happen.. why should he buy the cow, he’s already getting the milk.”

One user focused on the financial aspects of the union.

“Love to see the prenuptial,” they quipped, before adding, “I don’t even know why he’s bothering to marry her tbh. Obviously, they’ve been living together once the affair was outed.”

Another suggested, “This marriage is going to make Jeff Bezos a millionaire.”

Many wonder about the couple’s prenuptial agreement, curious as to how Bezos will protect his vast fortune

While there is no evidence she is primarily interested in Bezos’ wealth, the stark financial contrast between them – her $30 million net worth versus his $203 billion fortune – has fueled such speculation.

The cynicism continued with one writing, “Bezos is going to feel like the Ringmaster at a Grand Circus with this bunch of narcissists surrounding him. Spending days on end with these phoney people would drive any normal person mad. It’s a good thing there are no normal people invited to this wedding.”

Perhaps most bluntly, one simply stated: “They’ll be divorced in a year.”

Preparations for Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice have drawn major attention.

Morris Ceron, director general of the Venice council, said he began working to bring the celebration to the city after learning of it from Domenico Dolce seven months ago.

“I got to work to bring this marriage of the century to Venice—that’s how it started,” Ceron said. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro pushed back on speculation, calling certain rumors about the details of wedding “completely unfounded.”

While the exact details are still under wraps, one thing for sure is that the world will be watching for what people think will be the “wedding of the century.”