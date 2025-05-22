‘We Tried to Warn Him’: Travis Hunter’s Wedding to Fiancée Just Before His NFL Debut Raises Eyebrows as Fans Worry She’ll Take ‘Half of Everything’ If They Divorce

Travis Hunter and his older fiancée Leanna Lenee are still on schedule to tie the knot this weekend despite all of the backlash over the last year.

The young couple, who have been dating since February 2022 and engaged since February 2024, are saying their “I dos” and exchanging their vows in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 24, which Hunter shared on Shedeur Sanders’ podcast “2Legendary.”

While they appear excited for their big day, fans remain wary of Lenee’s intentions, pointing to past remarks she’s made about the former Colorado Buffaloes player.

Travis Hunter receives warnings from fans as his weekend wedding approaches. (Photo: @db3_tip/Instagram)

Fans online shared more warnings, concerns, and opinionated statements in the comment section of a post from Culture Millennials about the wedding on May 22.

One person wrote, “We tried to warn him,” while another warned, “Just make sure she signed that paper work (Prenup) lil bro just in case.”

Some even advised Hunter to scrap the preup and the marriage all together. One wrote, “Just give her half now… Cut ya loses now boy. Why go through the unnecessary turmoil.”

Another said, “Smh just get her a ring. Dont need the courts in your business. You just secured her future and you ain’t step foot in the field yet.”

A fourth wrote, “Jackpot she was there from the start too! She bout to have half of everything.”

Lenee seemed to rub people the wrong way after Hunter’s last home college game was overshadowed by a video of their heated on-field confrontation last December.

Star athlete Travis Hunter’s final college game was overshadow by video of an argument with his fiance. (Photos: @db3_tip/Instagram)

Many also were not pleased with her off-putting reaction to the college graduate’s name being announced as the Heisman Trophy winner at the award ceremony in New York later that month.

After Hunter’s name was called, Lenee smiled and clapped in different videos shared online but she initially did not stand like his coach Deion Sanders did. Lenee didn’t stand until Primetime gave her a nudge, prompting some viewers to question Lenee’s lack of urgency and enthusiasm. After a brief hug with Hunter, she quickly sat back down—fueling speculation that she wasn’t fully supportive during his big moment.

“Man we all been their before !!! let him live and learn,” said one supporter of the couple getting married despite the online controversy.

ALL THE EMOTIONS FOR TRAVIS HUNTER AFTER WINNING THE 2024 HEISMAN AWARD 🥹🏆 pic.twitter.com/XJxWE65Sje — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2024

That was just one offense brought against Lenee in the court of public opinion. Fans have been digging into the couple’s past to find information that will invalidate the sincerity of the 23-year-old’s love for Hunter.

Many dug up their “GET TO KNOW US” video from the couple’s shared YouTube page where they gave viewers the inside scoop on their relationship. They explained how Lenee initially didn’t respond for months after Hunter slid in her DMs. In the video, she said, “I just didn’t respond to him, he wasn’t my type.”

Another red flag for fans emerged when many believed Lenee was implying she wasn’t attracted to Hunter. In a TikTok posted after the Heisman Trophy ceremony, she clarified that her comment wasn’t about his appearance in the physical sense. She explained that when he first DM’d her, he was younger and in a relationship with someone else—factors that made him “not her type.”

During that time, another video surfaced of Lenee at a party dancing provocatively on another man. It’s not clear what year this was or if she was with Hunter at the time of this party in 2021.

Even after that, Hunter and Lenee both posted videos attempting to clear up the backlash, which continued to build up until they both deactivated their Instagram accounts.

Travis Hunter just deactivated his IG after an old vid resurfaced of his girl twerking on another man pic.twitter.com/ZfE6l2JUtW — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 23, 2024

Hunter reactivated his public, verified page shortly after receiving encouragement from Coach Prime, while Lenee’s account has since been set to private.

In addition to the two soon becoming Mr. and Mrs., they had another big celebration in April when Hunter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Hunter’s first contract is projected to be worth more than $40 million.