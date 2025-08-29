‘It’s Happening Just the Way We Expected’: Travis Hunter and Wife Reveal Birth of Son, Yet Critics Claim the Baby News Points to Something Bigger

Usually when a married couple decides to grow their family it’s a moment of celebration and rejoicing. That is not the case for Travis Hunter and his new wife Leanna Lenee Hunter.

The Hunters, who are keeping their child’s name anonymous for now, surprised the world on Aug. 27 after announcing that they welcomed their first child together — a baby boy! The news was shared in a nearly three minute long YouTube video, and was a shock as the couple kept her pregnancy private from the public.

For much of their public relationship, they — primarily the Mrs. — faced a lot of backlash from fans who assumed she was only out to get Travis’ money. Then Travis was harassed after getting engaged to and marrying Leanna, because some believed he was moving too fast without knowing her true intentions. Similar sentiments are resurfacing after fans found out the news that they are now parents.

Travis Hunter fans predict divorce is coming after he and his wife announce the arrival of their first child. (Photo: leannalenee/Instagram)

Travis Hunter Fans Do a Double Take After Accidentally Learning He and His Wife Got Two Bedrooms for Their Honeymoon

In the start of the Youtube video, the couple put together heartfelt moments of them finding out she was pregnant and later showing the paper with the gender reveal. Leanna also showed the note she created in her phone back in February where she wrote down the dream she had about their child. She dreamed “Baby was a boy with lots and lots of curly hair.”

They didn’t find out about the gender until about a month after that.

In the later half of the video, Leanna shows off her growing belly before it later cuts to clips of the hospital room where the couple snuggle together in the bed. It ends with a black screen and audio of the moment when Leanna pushes their son out and he is crying.

The NFL player can be heard saying, “That baby looks just like me,” causing the room to erupt in laughter.

While the couple received a lot of “congratulations,” there were some others who lingered on the theory that Leanna is playing Hunter.

One person typed, “Her plan: Married ✔️ Baby ✔️ Wait a few years then divorce for millions (pending).”

Another person predicted, “2 years from now, divorce. It’s happening just the way we expected.”

One fan who can do math wrote, “So she was already half way pregnant when they got married.”

But that isn’t a shock for some people. Many pointed out the baby bump in their wedding photos.

Under one video posted in May by The Shade Room, the newlyweds stood wearing their wedding attire and flashing their rings.

One person said, “That girl is PREGNANT!!!!!”

Another zooming in the one belly, while she was in her wedding dress said, “That belly belling!”

The clips from the couple’s YouTube page also confirm that Leanna was even pregnant before Travis got drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars in April.

Long after Leanna had begun getting so much heat from the public, an incident that added more fuel to the fire was her reaction to Travis becoming the Heisman Trophy winner last December. When her then-future husband’s name was called at the ceremony, she only smiled and clapped, but she didn’t stand until his coach Deion Sanders nudged her.

She faced a lot of online scrutiny for what some characterized as her lack of excitement for her man. That was weeks after Leanna and Travis were captured having what appeared to be tense exchange after the last game of his college career.

The moment led to people investigating deeper into their relationship and finding their “GET TO KNOW US” video on their YouTube page. In the video, the couple who had been dating since February 2022, shared how they met, and later, Leanna made the comment that Travis was not her “type” which led to her ignoring his DM initially.

Some observers claimed this meant Leanna was not physically attracted to Travis, again adding fuel to the speculation fire that she was using him for money. She later came out with a video clarifying her statement saying that the fact that he was younger and in a relationship with someone else made him not her type.

Then a video resurfaced of Leanna dancing seductively on another man at a party. It isn’t clear if she and Travis were dating at the time it was filmed, but that was another strike against her from the public.

The piling hate for their relationship caused both the NFL player and his then-fiancée to temporarily deactivate their social media. The announcement they are now a family of three has not silenced the spiteful comments.