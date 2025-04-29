‘One Day He Will See Why They Booing Her’: Travis Hunter Appears Visibly Upset After His Fiancée Was Booed 

What should have been one of the proudest moments in Travis Hunter’s life took an unexpected turn at the NFL draft in Green Bay when fans loudly booed his fiancée Leanna Lenee as the couple walked onto the Lambeau Field red carpet before the April 24 selection process began.

The Heisman Trophy winner, who had arrived sporting a bold hot pink blazer with black pants, quickly shifted from draft day excitement to visible distress after a hostile crowd booed and taunted his lady, who came out of the tunnel flanked by Hunter’s mother, Ferrante Harris.

The two-way star, who told NFL Network he wore hot pink because he didn’t know which team he’d end up playing for, soon found himself facing a different kind of challenge.

Hunter’s mood shifted sharply as he reacted to how the crowd treated Lenee, the young woman he plans to marry next month.

“If his mom loves her then she can’t be too bad. Black mamas don’t play around about their sons,” read one clip on TikTok, offering a positive perspective amid the negativity.

However, the supportive comments were outnumbered by critics, with another social media user writing, “She’s walking straight to the bank & he driving her there we tried warning him.”

The harsh judgment continued with someone else adding, “One day he will see why they booing her.”

The incident caught the attention of social media influencer Tim Anderson, who posted about it on Instagram with the caption: “They booed Travis Hunter’s girl so bad, bro looked like he was ready to fight the whole stadium! Had that ‘y’all lucky I’m in uniform’ face! I’m cryingggg — he might drop 400 yards next game outta straight anger! Y’all think he taking it out on the field or nah?”

The post garnered additional comments, including one person who said, “He’s getting mad cause he’s gonna have to hear her mouth about it later.”

Just moments before Hunter would hear his name called at the draft, Lenee had gifted him an expensive timepiece to wear for the ceremony. In a video that has since gone viral, Lenee surprised the football star with what appears to be a Rolex Day-Date.

Travis Hunter’s fiancé Leanna Lenee surprised him with a beautiful Rolex watch and bracelet before the NFL draft tonight 🔥👀pic.twitter.com/8wmojTbAzC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 24, 2025

The luxury watch featured a brown diamond-inlaid dial in a rose gold case with a fluted bezel, set on a rose gold oyster bracelet – a gift valued at a little less than $50,000 according to Rolex’s website.

This public scrutiny of Hunter’s relationship has followed the couple since she revealed she was not initially attracted to him.

It only intensified in December 2024, when footage resurfaced showing Lenee dancing with another man. The backlash was so intensive that it prompted Hunter to delete his social media accounts.

His college coach and sports dad, Deion Sanders, even advised him to get a prenuptial agreement, sharing wisdom from his own divorce experience being an NFL star and his unfortunate split with the mother of three of his children, Pilar Sanders. The advice seems particularly relevant now as fans beg him to protect his finances before the pair marries in May.

Despite the personal controversies, Hunter’s professional future looks exceptionally bright.

Seen as both the best cornerback and one of the best receivers in the entire draft, Hunter is positioned to become one of the NFL’s biggest stars for years to come.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made an aggressive move to secure his talents, trading their second-round pick and next year’s first rounder to the Cleveland Browns to select him second overall.

The 34-year-old Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, the second-youngest GM in NFL history, has signaled his commitment to building a competitive team by acquiring the versatile Hunter, the BBC reports.

The bold move reflects the understanding that star players can help build dynasties in the NFL, and Hunter’s unique ability to make an impact on both offense and defense is a rare commodity in the league.

Hunter will initially focus on playing wide receiver, forming what promises to be an explosive partnership with Brian Thomas Jr. and giving quarterback Trevor Lawrence impressive offensive weapons. As he embarks on this professional journey, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if Hunter can navigate the spotlight of fame, relationship scrutiny, and the pressures of performing at the highest level of professional football.