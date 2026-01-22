‘You a Cold One Trav’: Travis Hunter’s Picture Perfect Moment with Wife Leanna Unravels, But What the NFL Rookie Did Next No One Expected

Travis Hunter‘s rookie NFL season has been cut short, and his focus has shifted from the field to shutting down trash talkers online.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the 22-year-old wide receiver second overall in the 2025 NFL draft, but a torn lateral collateral ligament sidelined him for the remainder of the season after surgery in November.

That setback unfolded after Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, welcomed their first child. The couple, who married in May 2025, shared the news in an August YouTube vlog while keeping their son’s name private.

NFL rookie Travis Hunter has had it with people making false accusations about his wife, Leanna Lenee, amid cheating rumors. (Photo: leannalenee/Instagram)

‘She Has the Ultimate Playbook’: Travis Hunter Ignores Critics as He and His Wife Make Surprising Family Announcement Just Weeks Before His NFL Debut Game

The baby recently appeared on Hunter’s Instagram, where he posted a photo carousel showing Lenee holding the newborn as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner kissed her cheek.

The baby recently made an appearance on his father’s Instagram page. Hunter shared a picture of Lenee, 24, holding the newborn as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner kissed his spouse’s cheek as part of a four-photo carousel.

“Dada babies,” Hunter captioned the beach-set snapshots along with a red heart emoji and a smiling face with smiling eyes emoji. While he attempted to celebrate his wife and child, one commenter tried to get under the professional athlete’s skin.

Unproven rumors that Lenee has been unfaithful to her longtime partner have circulated on the internet since the high school sweethearts became public figures in 2022. Hunter took the opportunity to set the record straight.

“Who baby is that?” one person askedunder the pics of the couple and their baby boy.

“She cheated on you, bro,” read one scandalous allegation, which Hunter immediately shut down, “Top things that never happened.”

Travis Hunter responds to social media troll, claiming his wife, Leanna, cheated on him. (Photo: @db3_tip/Instagram)



The former college football two-way star’s denial was very straightforward, but other negative remarks aimed at Lenee filled his Instagram replies. For instance, someone suggested, “She always seems that she’s just not that into him.”

Focusing on the three-month gap between Lenee marrying Hunter and having their son, one person on the social networking platform jokingly pointed out, “She made sure to get married and pop that baby out quick.”

“Pleaseee get a DNA test,” another commenter pleaded. However, Hunter earned some praise for even allowing haters to voice their thoughts on his page when a fan posted, “And he left the comments on, you a cold n—a, Trav.”

Lenee’s relationship with Hunter has thrown her into the public spotlight over the last several years. The Kennesaw State University graduate launched a joint YouTube channel with Hunter and regularly appears on his solo channel.

Hunter’s digital presence includes 2.2 million Instagram followers. Lenee has her own Instagram following of 241,000 accounts, with an additional 560,000 followers on TikTok, making her a rising influencer in her own right.

@leannalenee6 POV: it’s midnight and we both have been up all day and are so tired but our baby wanted to be up, so music and dance party instead! I thank you Jesus for always being a provider and a healer❤️. With you, we lack nothing. ♬ XO – evil lightskin

Growing notoriety comes with growing scrutiny. Lenee has repeatedly found herself in the hot seat as Hunter became more famous during his on-field collegiate career at Jackson State University and the University of Colorado Boulder.

The most infamous incident took place at the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City. Footage of Hunter’s Colorado coach, Deion Sanders, telling Lenee to stand up when Hunter was named as the top player in college football ignited significant backlash.

Critics accused Lenee of not supporting her partner for that memorable occasion, which fueled accusations that the now-NFL WAG was only with Hunter for his money. The Jags later signed the Florida native to a four-year, $47 million guaranteed contract.

@leannalenee6 I wish I could go back and hug December me🥹, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way. I don’t even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grown and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. ❤️ Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you. ♬ original sound – ashley hetherington

“I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years,” Hunter said in defense of his then-fiancée during a livestream in December 2024. “Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me.”

Lenee also defended herself in a since-deleted TikTok video, where she explained that she did not instantly stand up when Hunter’s name was called because his mother stayed seated as well.

She added, “No one told me to stand up. No one had to tell me to celebrate with him. I was just sitting there crying. I wanted to take it in. I was super excited for him. But I wanted the moment to be about him and his family.”

In July 2025, Lenee returned to TikTok to address being cyberbullied. She presented a tear-filled message that centered around reflecting on her growth over six months and devoting her life to Jesus.