‘Opened Pandoras Box’: Travis Hunter Deletes His Social Media as More Incriminating Footage of His Fiancée with Another Man Resurfaces

There’s more internet drama surrounding University of Colorado football player Travis Hunter, 21, and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, 23.

The engaged couple have endured harsh criticism for weeks since a viral video of their heated on-field discussion after a winning game. Even after his coach, Deion Sanders, made Lenee stand up at his Heisman ceremony, fans online began urging Hunter to leave his girlfriend of five years.

There were also allegations that Lenee had an OnlyFans account and only wanted the future NFL prospect for his money.

Hunter initially responded to the backlash but it seems the drama has become too much to bear.

College football star Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, has gone viral again as old footage allegedly shows her dancing on another man at a party. (Photo: db3_tip/Instagram)

On Dec. 22, a resurfaced video of Lenee allegedly dancing with another man at a party in 2021 was posted on X by the Poetik Flakko account.

Hunter reportedly began dating Lenee while still attending Collins Hill High School in Atlanta suburb of Suwanee before joining the Jackson State Tigers in 2022.

If the year of the alleged X video of Lenee twerking on another man is accurate, that would mean Hunter and Lenee were likely together at the time.

“Dancing on n—– is cheating?” someone on X asked, to which one person replied, “You can’t be this slow!!!”

In addition, an X user tweeted, “Internet stays undefeated, oh my goodness.” A similar tweet read, “Damn these people find everything.”

Travis Hunter fiance was caught allegedly cheating on him at a party twerking on some dude in a highschool lebron jersey pic.twitter.com/ZAzrOnzjJM — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) December 22, 2024

Additionally, one person declared, “She opened Pandoras box n found out lmao they also found her in a rap video 2 years into there relationship.”

In the midst of the chaos, a video of Lenee revealing that Hunter would take her to parties and wait outside in his car resurfaced.

#LeannaLenee is under fire once again, this time for a resurfaced video. In the clip, she reveals that her fiancé, college football star #TravisHunter, doesn’t drink. However, he would drive her to parties and wait in the car while she partied. pic.twitter.com/BKK2ph8anh — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) December 17, 2024

Two critics said, “This what he was driving her to do while he was waiting outside,” and “That’s why he was waiting in the car.”

To add insult to injury, an Instagram user is claiming to be one of the men in the video with Lenee.

The @rarebreedcaleb account posted a picture with a woman who wearing the same outfit, a white top, plaid mini skirt and white shorts underneath, as Lenee from the party.

The man is also selling T-shirts with the same image for $40. As of this writing, it has not been confirmed he nor Lenee were actually the people in the clip being spread across the internet.

“Why come out wit this now instead of back then?” an Instagram user wondered in the @rarebreedcaleb comment section. Another individual offered, “You just saved Travis’s life bro. Legendary.”

In contrast, another person commented, “I just don’t understand the point of trying to tear another Black man down at a time when we should be lifting him up the most.”

Man sells shirts with purported pictures of Travis Hunter’s fiancee in a short skirt. (Photos: @rarebreedcaleb/Instagram)

Another video of Lenee playing the main girl in a music video for her alleged ex-boyfriend, rapper Knotti $lim. She can be seen cozying up to him while wearing black lingerie.

The “Late Night” music video was uploaded in Feb. 2021 despite Hunter claiming they have been together for the last five years.

There’s also a fake post created by a parody account on X, alleging Lenee put a heart eye emoji and a money sign emoji in the comment under one of his IG posts.

Fans are not the only people to weigh in on Hunter’s relationship status with Lenee. Rap star Bow Wow and ex-NFL player Antonio Brown recently expressed their takes on the two-way college football star and his future wife.

Travis Hunter’s fiancée commenting on Anthony Edwards’ IG post. 💀 pic.twitter.com/7xW6M4TY1D — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) December 17, 2024

The backlash directed at Lenee caused Hunter’s Colorado teammate, Shedeur Sanders, to aim at their critics. Sanders blasted other celebrities speaking out about the couple online.

“All y’all athletes, entertainers, artists, etc, if y’all genuine trying to holla at Trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around,” Sanders tweeted on Dec. 22.

The 22-year-old son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders continued, “At this point, y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around. At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool. — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) December 23, 2024

On Dec. 23, Shedeur’s father delivered an uplifting message on X. Coach Prime tweeted, “Most of us are at a crossroad & we’ve got to get this 1 right.”

Deion added, “Please Reflect & examine your decision-making process & then look at where u are & evaluate everything. Now look down the street & decide if u have everything around u and within u to make it there. NOW.”

Earlier this month, an old video of then-Jackson State University head coach Sanders sarcastically warning Hunter about getting a prenuptial agreement popped back up on social media timelines.

“I’m gonna do the prenup for you,” Coach Prime jokingly told Hunter. The two-time Super Bowl champion also quipped he would title the paperwork “The Little Engine that Could.”

Most of us are at a crossroad & we've got to get this 1 right. Please Reflect & examine your decision making process & then look at where u are & evaluate everything. Now look down the street & decide if u have everything around u and within u to make it there. NOW. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 23, 2024

Lenee has been at the center of attention for months. She faced widespread criticism for several moments involving her Heisman Trophy-winning boyfriend.

After Colorado scored a victory over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, it appeared Lenee and Travis got into an argument on the field. She later suggested the situation was overblown.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony on Dec. 14 became headline celebrity gossip news for the way Lenee reacted when Hunter won the award.

Fans accused Lenee of disrespecting her fiancé by not immediately standing up to celebrate his monumental moment. Shedeur, Deion, and Hunter’s mother, Ferrante Harris, all rose to their feet as Lenee remained seated.

“When his name was called, I instantly was going to get up,” Lenee explained. “If you watch the video, his mom didn’t get up, so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t get up, I just sit here.’”

The Kennesaw State University graduate continued, “As soon as I seen Travis get up, then I thought it was appropriate to stand up, greet him, congratulate him.”

It appears the wave of critiques has pushed Hunter off of social media for the time being. His verified Instagram account is no longer public.

Previously, Travis defended Lenee on a live Twitch stream by going after “clickbait pages.” He told his detractors, “Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I’ve got going on. I know what I got. My girl’s been with me for five years.”