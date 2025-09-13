‘She Left the House Dressed Like That?’: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Turns Heads in Skintight Outfit Weeks After Welcoming the Couple’s First Child

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter made his NFL debut last week, and his new wife, Leanna Lenee, was on hand to cheer on the dual-threat player.

It’s been five months since the couple tied the knot, but since going public in 2022, their relationship has been plagued by rumors, warnings, and endless unsolicited opinions.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner married his high school sweetheart on May 24 in Tennessee. The couple welcomed their first son later in August, and Leanna is already leaving fans stunned with her post-baby body less than two months after giving birth.

Travis Hunter praises his wife Leanna as social media criticizes her revealing outfit at his NFL game. (Photo: @leannalenee/Instagram)

Lenee, 23, showed off her post-pregnancy body in a 5-second TikTok video where she rocked a Jaguars-inspired outfit before her husband’s first NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.

‘Opened Pandoras Box’: Travis Hunter Deletes His Social Media as More Incriminating Footage of His Fiancée with Another Man Resurfaces

The former Kennesaw State University student wore a sleeveless white top with a low v-cut and a pair of denim shorts. Travis’ wife spun around in the clip to show off her blue-and-white boots that featured her husband’s last name and jersey number.

Hunter hopped into Lenee’s comment section to point out her special footwear by writing, “Those boots.” One supporter wrote, “Giiirl, I was still in sweats and on pain meds a week postpartum. You look amazing!”

While Travis and his wife’s fans expressed excitement about her clothing choice, other people on the internet took issue with what Lenee had on.

“She is seeking attention and it’s only his first game. Wow! He has really messed up with marrying that girl. She can’t stand him. But he doesn’t know it yet,” one offended Daily Mail reader posted in response to Lenne’s skin-showing duds.

Another pearl-clutcher wondered, “She left the house dressed like that? In what setting is that outfit appropriate, other than a club with a lot of poles?”

“Everyone told him to get a pre-nup. Hopefully, he did. She’s a mess,” another person exclaimed about he social media influencer-turned-NFL WAG.

Hunter faced plenty of online warnings against marrying Leanna while they were dating. Some argued she overshadowed his final college game after a heated spat on the field, prompting fans to dig up old YouTube videos where Leanna admitted she wasn’t that into Travis at first and that they slept in separate bedrooms.

Still, the Hunters went on to have a lavish wedding attended by family and friends and expand their family.

The newlyweds announced the new addition to their family with a video published on Hunter’s channel on Aug 27.

The nearly three-minute vlog chronicles the pair’s journey from learning Lenee was pregnant to the birth of their bundle of joy last month.

“We love you. Love, Mom and Dad,” was written in the video’s description box, which has collected more than 445,000 views on the platform.

Travis and Leanna have been together since they were both teenagers in high school. After initially reaching out via Instagram in 2022, the Atlanta-raised athlete proposed to his then-girlfriend two years later.

“A million times, yes,” Lenee captioned her Feb. 4-dated engagement announcement post on Instagram. She included a four-slide photo carousel featuring a zoomed-in look at her diamond ring.

Hunter’s life has dramatically changed over the last 12 months. His highly successful college football career at Jackson State University and the University of Colorado Boulder led to him being selected second overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Jags signed the wide receiver and cornerback to a reported four-year, $47 million deal with a $31 million signing bonus. The new father also secured endorsement deals with brands such as Adidas and Snickers.

Hunter finished his three-year college career with 171 receptions, 2,169 total yards, 24 receiving touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He caught six receptions and racked up 33 yards in his first NFL game for the Jaguars. Up next, Jacksonville heads to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sept. 14.