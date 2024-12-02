‘He Too Will Learn What Russell Wilson Learned’: Travis Hunter’s On-Field Confrontation with Fiancée After Colorado-Oklahoma State Game Has Fans Warning Him About Her Red Flags

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter was shook during his postgame interview after having his shining moment on the field nearly stolen by his “queen” Leanna Lenee last week.

Hunter, who is widely expected to be the first overall pick in next year’s NFL draft, and his teammates inflicted a 52-0 defeat on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Nov. 29 under coach Deion Primetime Sanders.

This likely was Hunter’s last home game at Folsom Field, where he scored three touchdowns, an interception, and 10 catches over 116 yards during the game. However, his last home college game is being overshadowed by a video that had nothing to do with his feats on the field.

Star athlete Travis Hunter’s final college game was overshadowed by a video of an argument with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. (Photos: @db3_tip/Instagram)

The star wide receiver went over to his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, Leanna Lenee, and as he went in for a celebration kiss and hug, Lenee seemingly gave him the cold shoulder. The clip shows the two aggressively talking before Hunter releases his arm from around her and then points his finger in the direction of the crowd.

“I knew she would be mad when he went near those cheerleaders lol,” wrote one person on X, as another seemingly confirmed, “He was smiling at osu cheerleaders.”

A TikTok video captures all the madness including the 21-year-old football star as he smiled while walking backward away from the stands, but it’s unclear exactly who he was looking at. While some believe Hunter was smiling at the cheerleaders, others claim he was “smiling at a friend he saw” in the crowd.

After seeing all the chatter online about how the 23-year-old ruined Hunter’s big moment Friday night, Lenee shared a post on her Instagram Story that read, “Us while y’all talk s–t abt nothing y’all know” over a video of her feeding Doritos to Hunter.

Still, fans who noticed the frustration on Hunter’s face during his fiancée’s blowup also picked up on it during another viral clip from Hunter’s postgame interview as he looked down and stumbled over his words.

Travis Hunter was caught smiling at cheerleaders during a game before blowup with his fiancée, who shared a cryptic post following backlash. (Photos: reyahthelastdragon/TikTok; @leannalenee/Instagram)

“Travis Hunter Girlfriend needs a damn enema… How do you not have the self-awareness to act right in public? Travis has a brand, and she will ruin it with her attitude one day. This is clown behavior. He was irked at the postgame interview.”

Another said, “And he too will learn what Russel Wilson learned and live happily ever after.”

Fans will never forget the viral moment the NFL quarterback went viral for his then-wife, Ashton Meem’s screaming reaction to Wilson being picked in the 2012 draft as the third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks. They divorced two years later and by 2016, he was married to R&B-pop singer Ciara, with whom he shares four children together.

Never forget when Russell Wilson’s ex thought she was set for life on Draft day pic.twitter.com/0n9pK9iL8j — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 27, 2023

Thinking of Hunter’s engagement, people on X said things like, “Drop her asap before ya say I Do” and “My boy better get that prenup ready!”

Lenee also faced backlash in the comment section of her Instagram post from three days ago from many who said, “Way to ruin bro day.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “Travis loves you. You can’t be acting insecure like you did at the game today. That’s not a good look. Now these hater gone be on you. That is your life now. He got fans. He don’t want them. Please don’t do him like that no more. Praying for you two.”

Coming to her defense, one person added, “Y’all get from under this woman’s post. DISRESPECTFUL AF! Y’all have no idea what was said. Y’all assuming & projecting! Y’all are the immature ones y’all claiming her to be. Y’all are extremely out of pocket for this & have no right AT ALL! Entitled a–es!”

Another TikTok video features an alleged transcription claiming Lenee said, “I’m so done with all this. I saw you talking to those b—s over there. Why would you do that?”

Hunter allegedly responded, “What’d I do? I was interacting with the fans.”

Seemingly standing up for his soon-to-be wife, Hunter, shared a few photos of Lenee supporting him at his games on Instagram with the caption, “Queen” and a crown emoji on Nov. 30.

The two met when Lenee was just 19 and Hunter was a senior in high school. She was born in England and he was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, before moving to Georgia.

How did they meet? He slid into her DMs and she ignored him because she said “he wasn’t my type” in Q&A YouTube video. They started to communicate regularly months after Lenee returned his advances and officially began dating in February 2022.

Ten months later, she graduated from Kennesaw State University, earning her four-year Bachelor’s degree in two years — as noted in an Instagram post. Her degree is in English Education and her master’s is in business administration.

The couple, who often make funny videos and post travel content from their tropical vacations, announced their engagement in February 2024. Lenee, who turned 23 last week, appears to be sticking by her younger man and will join him in New York City, where he will be one of the favorites to receive the Heisman Trophy award in two weeks.

As far as Hunter’s performance on the field, he completed his college season with 14 touchdowns on offense, 92 catches for 1,152 yards, 31 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Overall, he obtained 167 catches for 2,063 yards and nine interceptions, four of which were on defense.

The rising athlete has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and was featured on the front of the EA Sports video game College Football 25. Hunter has served as an ambassador for Celsius energy drinks for the last two seasons, boasting $2.7 million in NIL deals. His partnership is based around the brand’s “The Essential Six” campaign alongside Michigan star Donovan Edwards, and Oregon’s Dillion Gabriel. He also has other deals and partnerships with the Michael Strahan Brand, Black-owned athleisure companies, and fishing brands.