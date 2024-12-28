‘She’s Really Making Him Look Bad’: Travis Hunter’s Fiancée Exposed Shocking Relationship Secret and Fans Say ‘This Won’t End Well’

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, cannot catch a break as people on the internet continue to dig up old footage of the couple.

On Christmas, a resurfaced clip from the Travis And Leanna YouTube channel where she discussed her relationship with Hunter circulated on the X platform.

“I think I said ‘I love you’ first on accident,” Lenee admitted in the Dec. 19, 2023-dated video. In response, Hunter wondered, “How the hell you say it on accident, bruh?”

That led to Lenee recalling, “I would drive and I would drop him off somewhere and I’d be like, ‘I love you. Bye.’ And remember, I’d be like, ‘I didn’t mean that.’”

The 25-second clip of Travis And Leanna caused a stir online. For instance, an X user asked, “Who the hell says I love you accidentally?”

Other people aimed at Lenee by demeaning the Kennesaw State University graduate. One degrading tweet read, “She’s a wh–e and he’s a puppy. This won’t end well for him.”

“She can’t help but [to] humiliate this guy,” read an additional tweet. A like-minded post stated, “I hope she doesn’t know what she is doing, but she is really making him look bad every time she speaks.”

However, an X user defended Lenee by posting, “I’m failing to see the issue. It isn’t uncommon for the first ‘I love you’ to slip… Y’all are doing way too much and it’s weird at this point.”

As far as Hunter’s upcoming nuptials, one fan suggested, “He might as well postpone the wedding because they never gone stop with these receipts.”

Hunter, 21, is set to marry Lenee in 2025. The University of Colorado football player confirmed the date for the ceremony during an appearance on his Buffaloes teammate Shedeur Sanders’ “2Legendary” podcast.

“May 24th, next year,” Hunter told Sanders in Dec. 2024. The West Palm Beach native also disclosed the wedding will take place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, around the time of the NFL rookie minicamp.

When questioned on choosing The Volunteer State to host his wedding, Hunter explained, “It’s a good venue, bro. [Leanna] wanted to have a good venue [with] enough [space] for everybody to come.”

Travis and Leanna began dating in 2022, according to People. They first connected when the Georgia-bred athlete sent a direct message to his future girlfriend on Instagram.

The pair started their joint YouTube account in May 2022. The channel currently has 25 published videos and 110,000 subscribers.

On Aug. 24, 2024, Lenee shared a YouTube vlog of her shopping for a wedding dress. Other recent videos include two more episodes in their Wedding Series

An official engagement announcement arrived in February 2024. At the time, Lenee captioned an Instagram post, “A million times, yes [ring emoji].”

In recent days, both Hunter and Lenee disabled their respective Instagram pages in the wake of repeated backlash directed at the Colorado two-way star’s wife-to-be.

Lenee caught the most intense heat when critics slammed the social media influencer’s behavior at the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Dec. 14.

Fault-finders had an issue with Lenee not immediately standing up to celebrate her fiancé winning college football’s most prestigious individual award.

“When his name was called, I instantly was going to get up,” Lenee later explained. “If you watch the video, his mom didn’t get up, so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t get up, I just sit here.’”

She continued, “As soon as I seen Travis get up, then I thought it was appropriate to stand up, greet him, congratulate him.”

After unsubstantiated allegations about Lenee’s pre-Travis life and accusations she is using the NFL prospect for money took over social media, the 2024 AP College Football Player of the Year went on the defense.

“Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I’ve got going on. I know what I got. My girl’s been with me for five years,” Hunter expressed on a Twitch livestream.

Unlike his Instagram account, Hunter’s verified Twitch channel is still presently active. In contrast, Lenee shut down her TikTok account after addressing the months-long controversies.

“I just think people are finding every single little thing and trying to make it something it’s not. Bird brain individuals are just accepting what they see online,” Lenee proclaimed in a now-deleted TikTok video.