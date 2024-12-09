‘He Get Taken Advantage Of’: Travis Hunter Given Stern Warning from Coach Deion Sanders About Locking Down a Prenup Before Marrying Girlfriend of Two Years

College football wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, 21, is set to marry his 23-year-old girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, in 2025.

The couple recently made headlines after they appeared to get into an argument following Colorado’s 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29. Fans online warned him about Lenee’s “red flags,” but it seems someone with more authority tried to warn him as well.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, once hinted that Hunter should be prepared with a prenuptial agreement for his future wife.

After his tumultuous divorce from ex-wife Pilar, Deion Sanders warned Travis Hunter to get a prenup. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage; db3_tip/Instagram)

On Dec. 8, Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media YouTube channel published old footage of the Georgia native, Coach Prime, and Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, during their days at Jackson State University.

“I think he done got married on us and ain’t told nobody,” Sanders said, referring to Hunter. The SWAC Freshman of the Year responded, “Not yet.”

“I’m gonna do the prenup for you,” Coach Prime jokingly added. “It’s gonna be about this thick,” he continued before picking up four books.

The retired NFL cornerback then suggested the title of Hunter’s potential pre-marital paperwork would be titled, “The Little Engine that Could.”

Sanders led the Jackson State Tigers team from 2020 through 2022. Hunter played one season for JSU in 2022 before following Sanders to the University of Colorado.

As previously reported, Hunter began dating Lenee in February 2022, launching their “Travis and Leanna” YouTube channel with a “Get To Know Us” video months later in October 2022.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2024. On a recent episode of Shedeur’s’ “2Legendary” podcast, his Colorado teammate confirmed the date for the wedding ceremony.

“May 24th, next year, bro,” Hunter told Shedeur. “Right, around the rookie minicamp in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s a good venue, bro. [Leanna] wanted to have a good venue for everybody.”

As Travis and Leanna prepare to tie the knot next spring, social media users shared their reactions to Coach Prime’s humorous warning about Hunter protecting his assets before getting married.

“Her energy says different she doesn’t like Travis she tolerates him. Someone is teaching her on the side how to secure him. Better get a prenup Coach Prime see through her,” said one observer on Instagram after watching the resurfaced clip.

Many collectively agreed, “He get taken advantage of,” advising Hunter to take Prime’s advice.

“Boy, [you] better listen to coach Prime,” one person wrote. “He haven’t stirred up wrong yet!!! Make sure [you] get a pre-nuptial!! Cause if she genuinely loves [you] for [you], she will sign one easily!!”

A third person commented, “He better listen to prime! Prime had a crazy experience with his ex wife trust he ain’t gonna tell him nothing wrong.:

“TRAVIS PLEASE LISTEN TO THAT MAN, we all saw how his wife did em,” said a fourth person.

Despite the conversation around their relationship, Travis and Leanna constantly share photos and messages about each other on their respective social media accounts.

“You & me,” Lenee wrote as the caption for an Instagram post featuring pictures of the pair Following a Colorado game at Folsom Field in Boulder. “Let them be mad Queen,” the 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner replied, before later sharing similar images of Lenee on his Instagram page.

Still some critics are not convinced, writing, “She gonna be a problem. Stevie Wonder can see it. He better wake up. He seem like a good kid. Hopefully Prime tell him about how she act just like Pillar ass.”

Prime went through a contentious divorce with his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, the mother of three of his kids. Pilar previously painted Deion as a “bully” in court documents for repeatedly cheating throughout the course of their marriage, and he accused her of being a phone sex operator.

Over the two years after their separation in 2011, they exchanged a few disparaging accusations, including Pilar alleging Deion used steroids, a claim that could be damage Deion’s legacy in sports.

She even contested the prenup that they signed two days before getting married in April 1999, claiming it was forged and that she was promised $100,000 to sign it and an additional $1 million in the divorce.

At one point, the former Atlanta Falcons player was ordered to pay $10,500 each month for child support. The amount was decreased to $2,500 and then raised again to $4,500.

Ultimately, Sanders won full custody of their three kids and the prenup was dubbed legitimate by a judge.

Fans are hoping Hunter will take Prime’s advice when it comes to Lenee in order to avoid the mayhem Deion endured until the divorce was final in 2013.

Hunter and Lenee’s on-field argument after Colorado’s 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29 went viral within hours.

Lenee faced significant backlash online as critics called out the Kennesaw State University graduate for overshadowing her fiancé’s outstanding performance during the game.

Hunter caught 10 passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns against Oklahoma State. The two-way standout also pulled in his fourth interception of his junior year.

Many college football pundits expect Hunter to be a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist. Lenee showed up to the Oklahoma State game in a black jacket with “HE12MAN” on the back as a shout-out to her boyfriend’s No. 12 jersey and support for his campaign to win the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter looks to be moving on from college football to professional football. When asked about declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, he reportedly said, “That’s definitely for sure.”

“I’m not against love but as he transitions into stardom I think he should wait until at least his 2nd season in the NFL before getting married. If it’s real love she should understand,” one person on Instagram advised.

An NFL contract will certainly inflate Hunter’s bank account, but the 2024 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year already signed nearly two dozen NIL deals as an amateur athlete.

On3 estimates Hunter has a name/image/likeness valuation of over $3 million. In Sept. 2024, he inked deals with JLab, United Airlines, and NerdWallet.

Hunter’s Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur has a estimated NIL valuation of $6.2 million. Shedeur’s portfolio includes sponsorships by Nike, Beats By Dre, Google, Gatorade, and Under Armour.