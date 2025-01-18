‘Don’t Let the Enemy Get You’: Deion Sanders Breaks His Silence on Travis Hunter’s Social Media Break, Shares His Wisdom on Dealing with Online Attacks

University of Colorado head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders says he was disappointed after 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter Jr. deactivated his social media accounts due to online bullying.

The backlash targeted Hunter’s longtime girlfriend and fiancée, Leanna Lenee, who revealed she initially wasn’t interested in dating him during their teenage years in a YouTube video. Hunter said they have been together for five years, but it wasn’t until a viral on-field spat with Lenee that trolls and tabloids began paying close attention to his personal life.

Deion Sanders offers his player, Travis Hunter, advice following online attacks about his relationships. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Despite other videos of her explaining how they got together and why she decided to date him after not being interested initially, some fans weren’t pleased and bombarded the star cornerback’s profiles, urging him to break up with Lenee and call off their engagement.

In an attempt to silence the noise, Hunter withdrew from social media and disabled his accounts.

The situation caught the attention of talk show host Tamron Hall, who addressed it during her interview with Hunter’s coach, who is viewed as a father figure to many athletes.

Sanders said he told 21-year-old Hunter, “Don’t stop.”

When Hall pressed further, the Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed he was hurt that one of his star players seemed to give into his haters by getting rid of his pages.

“It hurt me that he did, because what the enemy wants you to do is stop,” he said.

”I don’t hunt and I don’t kill. I don’t do that. I’m a country boy who really lives on a ranch,” he continued.

Sanders then talked about the wild animals that sometimes come on the property and the mindset of hunters.

“I don’t let nobody touch them, but when people want to harm them, they harm them because they get a clean shot and [when the animals are] still,” he explained.

Expanding on his metaphorical advice, the inspirational coach continued, “When you move — and it’s hard to get a good shot if you keep on moving — and when somebody stays still, now you got a chance to attack. And I hate the stillness of that. Keep on moving, don’t let the enemy get you when you [are] still.'”

Sanders, who made history as the only player to compete in both the NFL and MLB in the same season, also emphasized the professional implications of Hunter’s going black on social media.

“You have endorsements. You have people that that are sponsoring you to talk about their product. We can’t deactivate. We gotta activate right now,” he told his star player.

The social media community largely rallied behind Sanders’ advice, with one user commenting, “Prime time is preaching a word!”

Another added, “TRAVIS NEEDED TO LISTEN (Daddy Prime) for advice before it’s too late.”

However, some expressed empathy for Hunter’s position, with one user noting, “I understand where Prime is coming from but that’s easier said than done! He’s a kid with real feelings & emotions that backlash hurt him & he couldn’t handle opening up his social media & the first thing he sees is a headline about his fiancé or somebody clowning him calling him a simp.”

The young athlete was able to collect himself, perhaps with the advice of prime, and returned to social media a week after leaving on Jan. 6. His first post was a promo for his mentor’s third season of the “Coach Prime” show on Amazon Prime.

The relationship between Sanders and Hunter began at Jackson State University, an HBCU where the former Atlanta Falcons cornerback served as head coach before making his high-profile move to Colorado.

When the 57-year-old left he brought key players, including his two sons Shedeur and Shilo, and bonus kid Hunter, to the Buffaloes.

In an ESPN interview, Hunter described their relationship as a “father-son” connection, demonstrating the deep bond that had formed between them.

Sanders, who provides fatherly advice, also fiercely advocates for Hunter’s unique talents on the field.

He urged NFL teams looking at him, “Don’t draft him if you’re not going to give him an opportunity to play on both sides of the ball,” championing Hunter’s goal of being a two-way player.

While Sanders serves as a vital mentor, Travis Hunter Jr. also shares a close bond with his biological father, Travis Hunter Sr., a former star athlete at Boynton Beach Community High School in Florida, Essentially Sports reports.

Back in his day, Hunter Sr. excelled in football and track, setting records in high school sports before playing semipro football. Their deep connection was evident during Hunter Jr.’s emotional Heisman Trophy acceptance speech in December.

Fighting tears, he said, “Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man… look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man.”

Hunter Sr. chose to remain at his Boynton Beach home during the Heisman ceremony. In an interview with the Palm Beach Post, he explained, “I don’t want to go. I want to be there when he gets married and when he gets drafted. I’m going to watch this from home.”

ESPN posted the emotional moment, where the father could be seen being supported by friends and loved ones, breaking down in tears, as he celebrated the high honor.

Despite missing part of his son’s final season due to a 90-day incarceration following a 2023 arrest, Travis Sr. remained a constant source of pride and belief. He shared that he always knew his son would win the Heisman.

While his absence at the ceremony was deeply felt, Coach Prime was there as a father figure role, offering Travis Jr. support but not in any way trying to take the place of his real dad — which was made clear in the young man’s remarks.