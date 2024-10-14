‘Trashy Runs In the Family’: Kanye West’s Alleged Sexual Fantasy About Wife Bianca Censori’s Mom Sparks Suprising Response from Mother-in-Law

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s public relationship drama continues to play out in front of the world. An updated lawsuit filed against West alleges the hip-hop superstar made lewd comments about his mother-in-law.

Page Six reports Ye’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, is suing him for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her. The OnlyFans model’s suit also accused Ye of expressing interest in wanting to have sex with Bianca’s mom, Alexandra Censori.

Kanye West is named in new lawsuit that claims, among other accusations, that he sent inappropriate texts to his wife Bianca Censori about her mother. (Photo: @johnmonopoly/ Instagram)

According to the report, the legal documents say Kanye, 47, contacted Bianca, 29, about possibly having intercourse with her mother before she returned to Australia from Los Angeles. Pisciotta claimed the Grammy Award winner showed her a screenshot of the messages.

One of West’s texts to his wife supposedly read, “I wanna f–- your mum. Before she leaves.” Pisciotta claimed West also said, “Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f–- your mom.”

Paparazzi caught Alexandra in the Greater Melbourne area on Monday, Oct. 14. She was wearing a skintight Alexander McQueen dress and black, open-toed high heels while running errands in the Ivanhoe suburb of the Australian city.

Kanye West has allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori that he wanted to have s*x with her mother, Alexandra Censori (pictured), and he wanted her to watch. pic.twitter.com/aKbaIufRGE — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) October 14, 2024

The Daily Mail spoke to Alexandra during her outing in Ivanhoe to get her thoughts on the scandalous accusations leveled at her son-in-law. Instead of addressing the “I wanna f–- your mum” quote, she told the outlet she did not want to be drawn into any accusations involving Ye and asked for privacy.

“Wouldn’t be drawn into it??!! She means she’s not willing to rock the gravy train her and her daughter are on. If he’d said that to my daughter about me he’d be left in no uncertain terms about what I thought of that and him. And so would she,” someone wrote in the Daily Mail’s comment section.

To that another person replied, “Obviously ‘trashy’ runs in the family.”

“If this is true, this man should not have access to his kids. This is just another level of NOT ok,” wrote a third person.

One commenter defended Alexandra Censori, writing, “Leave her alone. She didn’t choose Kanye, her daughter did. And she looks great in that dress and I love the shoes.”

Bianca and Kanye wed at a private ceremony in January 2023 with a “confidential marriage license.” The wedding happened one month after Ye divorced his first wife, reality television personality and SKIMs founder Kim Kardashian.

The high-profile celebrity couple, once known as KimYe were, married from 2014 to 2022. They have four children together – North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

There have been reports about tension between West’s ex and his current wife over how the kids he shared with Kim are being raised while in his custody. In particular, Kardashian supposedly took issue with Bianca regularly wearing revealing or nearly nude outfits while out with her step-children.

“Kim feels like it’s inappropriate for Bianca to be around the kids dressed the way she does,” InTouch Weekly reports it was told by a purported source. “She’s more concerned about how loosely Kanye parents and how scantily clad their stepmom is.”

Bianca Censori’s relationship with Kanye West mostly made headlines over the last two years because of her risqué wardrobe choices. For instance, in Aug. 2024, Bianca arrived at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu wearing a cream-colored microdress that barely covered her breasts.

The state of Kanye and Bianca’s marriage has been heavily scrutinized in recent weeks. Divorce rumors hit the internet this month after TMZ ran an article claiming the couple hit a “rough patch” and decided to split up.

However, the Yeezy brand founder and Yeezy’s head of architecture attempted to quell the gossip by displaying PDA while together in Japan on Oct. 8. The photos from Tokyo’s Dover Street Market Ginza led to theories that the interaction was merely a publicity stunt.

Before those images of Kanye and Bianca in Toyko, the “Yeezy 2” album creator was said to have gone to Japan without his wife and she returned to Australia to be with her family. Previously, they had been seen together in Japan, China, and South Korea alongside his children with Kim Kardashian.

It is not clear what led to Kanye and Bianca’s possible breakup, but tabloids are reporting that people connected to the couple have said Ye’s hygiene “disgusted” his spouse. Apparently, the “Gold Digger” hitmaker’s titanium and platinum grill caused his breath to be “rank.”