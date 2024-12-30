2024’s Greatest Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations: Stars Who Inspired (or Baffled) Us With Their Dramatic New Looks This Year

In 2024, several celebrities made headlines with their remarkable weight loss journeys, inspiring millions by prioritizing health and fitness.

From traditional methods of working out hard to rumors (or confirmation) of medical interventions like weight loss drugs, these transformations sparked important conversations about health, body image, and the pressures of fame.

Here are some of the year’s most notable celebrity weight loss stories.

Oprah Winfrey: Media Mogul’s Latest Chapter

As it has been for almost four decades, Oprah Winfrey’s weight loss journey remains a topic of conversation as the world closes the door on 2024. Over the past couple of years, the media mogul became more relaxed about her opinions about weight loss medications after parting ways with Weight Watchers. Her candor is breaking stigmas and encouraging honest discussions about modern approaches to weight management.

While not directly stating it, she seems to have combined the use of these drugs with traditional methods like healthy eating and regular exercise, which has resonated with many, helping normalize these options in the public eye. While the former talk show host hasn’t revealed the specific drug she’s using, popular options such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have sparked curiosity and speculation.

Serena Williams: Post-Retirement Fitness Evolution

Tennis legend Serena Williams made waves this year with her remarkable post-baby transformation in 2024.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion documented her fitness journey after retiring from professional tennis and welcoming her second child, Adira River Ohanian. Humorously, Williams candidly shared her experience returning to her pre-pregnancy shape, including documenting for months how hard it was to just get a Valentino skirt over her butt.

Eventually, she was successful. Her comprehensive wellness routine includes exercising and sticking to a balanced diet. She’s also incorporated radio-frequency skin-tightening treatments for her stomach area.

Through social media updates, Williams continued to inspire fans with her dedication to health and fitness, proving that her champion mindset extends well beyond the tennis court. Her transformation journey showcases the same determination that made her a sports icon.

Lizzo: Redefining Health on Her Own Terms

(L-R) Lizzo in 2022, Lizzo in 2023 and Lizzo now. (Photo: @lizzobeeating/Instagram)

Heads were spun as Lizzo showed off her stunning new look on social media. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker is looking noticeably slimmer in her recent Instagram posts, sparking all kinds of buzz from fans. While some are cheering her on, others are busy speculating whether she might be using weight loss meds like Ozempic.

The singer, who used to weigh around 300 pounds, really got people talking with a recent car selfie, rocking a white ruffled dress and cute milkmaid braids. These days, she’s all about that pescatarian lifestyle and focusing on her health journey. But don’t get it twisted — she’s still keeping it real as a body positivity icon, even with all the constant chatter about her looks.

Lil Rel Howery: Comedy Star’s Wellness Journey

Comedian Lil Rel shows off his drastic weight loss; 2018 vs. 2024. (Photos: @lilrel/Instagram)



Comedian Lil Rel Howery’s striking 2024 transformation has captured public attention, with the actor attributing his success to a combination of intermittent fasting, regular exercise, and therapeutic support. His journey emphasized holistic well-being rather than mere aesthetic changes, focusing on health and family longevity.

When faced with speculation about using weight loss medications, “I’m on that Godzempic, Happyzempic, Hardworkzempic, PurposeZempic, and Truthzempic,” he told his 564,000 followers, explaining that his transformation came from a dedicated five-year lifestyle change.

As he prepares for 11 upcoming projects in 2025, the comedian continues to serve as an inspiration through his commitment to wellness and personal growth. His transformation represents more than physical change; it embodies his pursuit of a more purposeful and appreciative lifestyle.

Fat Joe: Rap Legend’s 200-Pound Transformation

Terror Squad’s big boss, Fat Joe, drew a lot of attention in 2024 with his dramatic 200-pound weight loss transformation. The 54-year-old artist, known for his hit songs “All The Way Up” and jump-starting the careers of Remy Ma and Big Pun, openly discussed using Ozempic, a diabetes medication. For him, it was a matter of life or death.

Managing his Type 2 diabetes with Ozempic, Joe appreciates its appetite control benefits, noting to US Weekly humorously, “Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff.”

Beyond medication, the rapper says he maintains a strict low-carb regimen, eliminating bread, pasta, and rice from his diet. His approach underscores that lasting health improvements come from combining medical support with mindful eating habits and balanced lifestyle choices.

Busta Rhymes: Hip-Hop Icon’s Health Revolution

Busta Rhymes stunned fans with an impressive over 100-pound weight loss in 2024, crediting his transformation to a rigorous workout schedule and clean eating habits, despite some people suggesting he may have used Ozempics to achieve his slim look.

Following a health scare after losing his father and his former manager, Chris Lighty, the “Woo-hah!” rapper committed to a comprehensive fitness routine, including weightlifting, boxing, and high-intensity interval training. His transformation serves as a powerful example of prioritizing health in the hip-hop community.

Ciara: Balance and Holistic Health

Ciara keeps on proving that wellness is more than just a look, it’s a lifestyle.

From the top of the year, the R&B superstar seemed to be on a mission to shed 70 pounds after welcoming her fourth child. In April 2024, she told her 35.4 million Instagram followers, “Trying to lose 70lbs post-baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses.”

Fans saw her hard work pay off during Missy Elliott’s “Out of This World” tour.

Ciara hit the stage looking flawless, leaving fans raving about her stunning transformation. Every few months, social media couldn’t stop buzzing about her glow, with some even joking that her husband, Russell Wilson, might soon have her expecting baby No. 5.

These celebrities have shown that transformation journeys come in many forms, each finding their own path to better health and wellness. Their stories resonate with fans old and young worldwide, proving that dedication and perseverance can lead to lasting change.