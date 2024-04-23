‘Is Working Out Code for Ozempic?’: Fans Roast Oprah Winfrey for Claiming the Reason She Can Fit Into 10-Year-Old Shirt Is Due to Working Out

Oprah Winfrey recently took to social media to honor one of her favorite designers, Gianfranco Ferré.

Donning a white tailored shirt with distinctive starched-stiff collar and cuffs, the media icon revealed her struggle to fit into the shirt due to an increase in bosom size. However, she credited her workout routine for finally achieving the desired fit.

Fans were quick to pump the brakes and question whether Winfrey’s new slim physique involved more than just traditional exercises like leg lifts and push-ups.

Oprah Winfrey slammed after blaming her recent weight loss on her ability to stay active in the gym. (Photo: @oprah/Instagram)

“Gianfranco Ferré was one of my favorite designers and I just adored all of his white shirts and probably have 10 or 12 of them and he passed away in 2007,” “The Color Purple” producer said.

She continued, “I just kept all the white shirts, and this is one of those white shirts that I haven’t been able to wear for the past 10 years.”

According to Oprah, she locked in to get her body slim enough to fit the designer’s shirt, saying, “This is what good working out will do.”

Many hopped in her comments doubting that she was telling the truth.

“I think she means ‘this is what ozempic can do’” one person wrote, while another said, “Workout plus slimming meds!! Good for you Oprah!!! You look awesome. I can tell you feel good too.”

A third comment wrote, “O…you’ve been working out steadily for more than 10 years. Staying strong and healthy (but possibly not losing weight). Stand all the way in your Ozempic truth.”

Coming to Oprah’s defense, one commentator said, “She said what she meant, ozempic and other weight loss drugs is a tool it’s not a magic bullet, you have to workout to maintain the weight loss. I prefer the old fashion way but, ppl have the right to do what works for them!!”

Another person joked, “Is working out code for ozempic?”

The media mogul has not been shy about her use of drugs to help her lose weight.

Throughout her career, the influential figure has openly discussed her weight struggles, making it a central theme during her syndicated talk show’s two-decade-plus tenure.

Today in #BlackHistoryMonth: Oprah Winfrey became the first African-American woman to host a nationally syndicated talk show. "The Oprah Winfrey Show" aired from 1986 to 2011, for 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/s6l9VydAoD — Cotton Candy Clouds Podcast (@TCCCPodcast) February 8, 2024

Previously, she faced criticism for condemning weight loss drugs as “the easy way out.” However, in 2023, Oprah revealed a shift in perspective as she parted with the weight loss brand Weight Watchers.

She now expresses relief that weight-loss drugs exist to assist people in losing weight and maintaining their desired size. Despite not disclosing the specific drug she uses, Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro are among the most popular options for weight loss.

Wegovy stands out as the sole drug approved explicitly for weight loss, while Ozempic and Mounjaro were originally developed to treat diabetes but have proven effective for weight loss as well.