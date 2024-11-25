‘No Way That’s Lizzo’: Lizzo’s Unrecognizably Thin Figure Has Fans Singing Her Praises Years After Weight Loss Struggles

Lizzo has been shedding some pounds and it shows.

In recent months, the “Truth Hurts” singer has been documenting her fitness journey as fans have increasingly noticed the singer’s slimming figure throughout her Instagram posts. Since then, she’s been hit with everything from comments celebrating her new look to accusations she’s using weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

But Lizzo’s recent post had some people doing a double take.

The photos show her sitting in what appeared to be a car service vehicle taking several selfies from an angle above her head. It’s not clear where she was going but it seems that she was attempting to achieve a certain look with her outfit.

She posed in the back seat wearing a white, off-shoulder dress with ruffles. She paired either denim shorts or a denim corset with it but it’s hard to tell due to the high angle at which Lizzo took these selfies. Another major piece of the look was her hairstyle.

Lizzo opted to wear two messy and skinny braids and wrote, “Last night I wore milkmaid braids,” in the caption.

Fans reacted to the picture with disbelief in the comments, considering Lizzo said she once weighed almost 300 pounds and now appears to be much smaller.

One person said, “No way that’s lizzo.”

Another person wrote, “Cant even recognize her wtf happened that dont look like her. I need to see a better pic.”

A third commenter even went as far as to say “That’s a fake picture. AI.”

The “Cuz I Love You” singer is well known for being the face of body positivity as much of her talking points in past interviews have been about self-love with being a plus-size woman in the industry.

But earlier this year, Lizzo shared with The New York Times that she is now in the space of “body neutrality” when it comes to how she views her physique.

“The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception,” she said, “it’s evolved into body neutrality.”

“There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive,” she added.

Since Lizzo has dropped some weight, she doesn’t let bullies and online trolls try to throw it in her face after years of promoting body positivity and loving her curves.

But the 36-year-old says not so fast. She has made it clear that her hitting the gym and eating better is not about losing weight. It’s about being overall healthy.

The “Hustlers” actress explained this in 2023, in response to another Tik Tok creator who claimed that Lizzo was “not trying to escape fatness” with her workouts.

“I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they’re doing is to be thin,” Lizzo said, in agreement. “I’m not trying to be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin. Will my body fluctuate from this size? Will I get a little smaller depending on some of the choices I make or a little bigger, depending on some of the choices I make in my life. Yes, I’m used to fluctuating.”