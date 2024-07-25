‘I Really Worked My A— Off’: Lil Rel Shuts Down Oprah Comparisons, Defends His Transformation From Critics Saying He Took Shortcuts

Comedian Lil Rel’s mild manner and happy-go-lucky personality often lead people to think he’s an easy target, which he became after sharing footage of his fitness journey.

But he hit back when fans criticized his drastic weight loss, claiming he used weight-enhancing drugs.

The “Get Out” actor told his 564K followers that he’s been on a five-year weight loss journey, and his transformation resulted from a radical lifestyle change involving exercise, eating well, and therapy.

Comedian Lil Rel shows off his drastic weight loss; 2018 vs. 2024. (Photos: @lilrel/Instagram)

However, his inspiring post sparked more criticism and trolling than support when reposted by gossip sites, with many accusing him of using popular celebrity weight loss drugs.

So, he made another post.

“I’m on that Godzempic, Happyzempic, Hardworkzempic, PurposeZempic and just plan on Truthzempic,” he captioned a video addressing the chatter. “I’m grateful and glad I said yes to God assignment on my life and friends still here and gone that kept it 100 with me.”

In the clip, Rel expressed disappointment over the rumors about him and criticized the media for covering false claims. He theorized that Oprah Winfrey’s public discussion about her weight loss might have intensified the scrutiny.

“Oprah talking about it put more focus on it, and I feel bad for Oprah in a way,” he said. “Here’s a woman, a successful billionaire with an amazing career, who has done nothing but try to help people, and she was literally attacked for years about the way she looks.”

“The Color Purple” producer unintentionally intensified the scrutiny of other big names in Hollywood after she revealed she took weight loss drugs. She never confirmed she used Ozempic, but fans ran wild with their speculations.

Rel feels sorry for Oprah, acknowledging that despite her wealth, her fluctuating size remains a constant topic of discussion.

“This journey wasn’t easy,” he added. “I really worked my a— off. I ain’t taking any supplements; even with just working out, I don’t even take the muscle mass stuff. I don’t do any of that.”

While it worked for her, he insists that using drugs of any kind, including supplements used by gym rats to bulk up, are not what he does. This is more than a weight loss walk, it is a faith walk.

Rel hopes to inspire others, especially his children, through his personal example.

In a moment of transparency, he talked about his friends that have been encouragements along the way. Previously, he mentioned Tina Knowles and Beyoncé. He’s also included Chadwick Boseman as someone who influenced his path.

“I think about one of my random conversations I had with Chadwick Boseman that played a huge part in the journey I decided to take. It was a real conversation he had with me, and I didn’t even know he was going through any of the stuff he was going through,” said Rel.

The Shade Room reposted his video, prompting mixed reactions from followers.

“They clown you when you big and they clown you when you small,” a comment read, referencing the many times fans and his peers, like Katt Williams, made him the butt of their jokes, adding, “The point is people not happy with themselves so anybody doing better than them will be a target.”

Another blasted, “Soon as you start changing ppl think you sick or you had surgery , there’s no in between. It’s sad lol.” Ironically, when Rel’s late friend Boseman was battling cancer privately many floated poorly supported reasons as to why he appeared so thin.

‘Ozempic and surgery got people discrediting hard work,” a third comment said.

But not everyone was positive and standing with him. Many said the “Vacation Friends” star invited the critique because he publicly talks about or shares his life, which makes him open range for the speculations to brew.

Someone kept the joke going, saying, “He took that professor Klump,” as another quipped, “If u still think he’s a OooZempic User.”

One person even came to the defense of using the drug.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with Ozempic! It saved my life! So you want me to die or die trying because ill@get Ozempic shamed?” the person said. “I’m on team Ozempic for life! 100 pounds down! No more high blood pressure or sleep apnea!! I love it Hate me for it but I’m living!”

Rel, who has a new film, “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” out in August, isn’t hating on those who need the additional help, but for him this is much deeper.

“I’m proud that I decided to say ‘yes’ to God,” Rel said. “[The] Shekinah Glory’s song ‘Yes’ really got me through this because that’s all I decided to do—take God seriously and say yes.”