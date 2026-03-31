‘She Stole the Idea’: Taylor Swift’s New Era Comes with Consequences After She Is Accused of Swiping from Another Fed-Up Singer

Taylor Swift got a lot of love from her Swifties fanbase on her new album, “Life of a Showgirl.” But allegedly, the concept was not all hers.

The singer delivered theatrical and glam visuals with pop songs to showcase a different, more daring side that strays from her relatable good girl image.

In return, the album spent 12 weeks at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 200 charts. And Swift continued to reap the benefits last week at the 2026 iHeart Music Awards, where she won seven awards total that night alongside her fiancé, Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift faces a new lawsuit over her latest successful album, “Life of a Show Girl.” (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

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But now Swift has found herself in some legal trouble with Las Vegas singer Maren Flagg, who performs as Maren Wade. She sued the singer on Monday, March 30, claiming that she was the original creator behind the name of the album and the concept. S

Wade accused Swift and UMG Records of trademark infringement, false designation, and unfair competition.

She trademarked “Confessions of a Showgirl” back in 2015 after starting a column of the same name in 2014 for the “Las Vegas Weekly” about her experience in the entertainment industry, and has since expanded to both a podcast and live cabaret show.

In her complaint, Wade said, “Both share the same structure, the same dominant phrase, and the same overall commercial impression. Both are used in overlapping markets and are directed at the same consumers.”

According to Wade’s attorney, Jaymie Parkkinen, Swift allegedly attempted to register “Life of a Showgirl” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last year, but was not approved.

Parkkinen’s statement said, “Maren spent more than a decade building CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL. She registered it. She earned it. When Taylor Swift’s team applied to register THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL, the Trademark Office refused, finding Swift’s mark confusingly similar.”

“The Fate of Ophelia” singer and her team were told the denial was “because of a likelihood of confusion” with Wade’s brand, but still chose to move forward with the album release last October.

taylor swift – the life of a showgirl (2025) pic.twitter.com/yb1bu7vazY — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) August 13, 2025

Because of Swift’s massive brand and following, Wade argues that people might assume that she emulated Swift’s album title, not realizing that it was she who had it first for over a decade.

Wade demands that the courts stop Swift from continuing to use “The Life of a Showgirl” name on products or any merchandise, as well as hand over the profits she’s already made thus far.

New details make the situation even more muddy as Wade’s Instagram page is filled with posts using “Life of a Show Girl” as a hashtag and as the name of her headlining show dating back to 2022.

Swifties are torn over what to believe about Wade’s filing while raising suspicion that she’s looking for a “money grab.”

One person on the Daily Mail who argued against Wade’s point said, “OH HERE WE GO AGAIN……..SOMEONE GOING AFTER TAYLORS MONEY. FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! TAYLOR. SICK OF PEOPLE BASHING THIS GIRL.”

Someone else said, “Wants her 5 minutes of fame by hanging on Taylor’s coat tails.”

But many felt that Wade was reaching, pointing out the difference between Swift’s album rollout and Wade’s content. “Life of and Confessions of are two different takes on a showgirl’s life. Interesting how movie titles are allowed to be the same even when completely different.”

Still, a few dozen people sided with Wade, including one who said, “I hope she gets a huge payout from Taylor!!” Another said, “Lol! Love it. That’s probably where she stole the idea!

It seems like Wade isn’t the biggest Swift hater despite filing the lawsuit. Her Instagram page features several posts of videos or reels using Swift’s music. In fact, several of her last videos were shared in September 2025, a month before the album release.

The “Cruel Summer” has yet to respond to the frivolous lawsuit, but one could assume she won’t be happy.