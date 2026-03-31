‘So Happy’: Tyler Perry’s Team Explains the Drama After Many TSA Workers Spent the $1,000, Got Pressured to Return It, Then Suddenly Didn’t Have To

Tyler Perry‘s effort to give TSA workers financial relief during the shutdown nearly blew up — until his legal team stepped in and stopped it from going sideways

The “Madea” actor-writer attempted to hand out a reported $250,000 in cash to workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 26 but was turned away due to Federal Aviation Administration rules prohibiting employees from accepting monetary gifts.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

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An X user snapped, “If he did any research or talked to anyone, he’d have known this,” after learning of the blunder. “He’s needing some good ,” a second person wrote, alluding to the alleged harassment lawsuit launched by one of Perry’s former actors. The billionaire television producer and filmmaker has vehemently denied the claims of wrongdoing.

Thousands of TSA workers have gone without pay since Feb. 14. However, the rule was only a hurdle, one that Perry’s representative circumvented by purchasing 250 gift cards worth $1,000 that were handed out instead of cash. Or so they thought.

“It went through the legal process through TSA,” Aaron Baker, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 554 union, told People.

By Monday, March 30, it was widely reported that agents who received the assistance were asked to return the cards due to a distribution concern, according to local news station WXIA, which reported the airport’s federal security director cited the issue.

All the TSA agents in Atlanta have to return the gift cards given to them by Tyler Perry via @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Tbm5jDl4GU — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 30, 2026

A Perry critic blamed the director for the blowback. The individual remarked, “Maybe if it was done discreetly without the announcement, it would have gone well.” Fans of the Tyler Perry Studios visionary continued to applaud his efforts.

One Instagram follower wrote, “Much respect for having the heart to help out the TSA agents even when presented with different obstacles.” A second follower shared, “It shows your heart.” Fired-up voters took aim at Donald Trump in their angered reactions.

People wrote things like, “They should give it back when trump gives back the plane and the billions he’s pocketed in ‘not bribes,’” and “Because Trump didn’t get his cut.”

The president accepted a Boeing 747 jet from Qatar to replace the current Air Force One plane shortly after taking office for a second term in January 2025.

“I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane,’” he told reporters who raised ethical questions regarding the gift. “I appreciate it very much. I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer.”

Coincidentally, Mach 30 also marked the day several TSA officers began receiving back pay owed to them during the ongoing shutdown. Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing the Department of Homeland Security to allocate funds to the airport security workers.

On that same day, “The Breakfast Club” host Loren Larosa alleged she spoke with a rep for Perry who denied the agents had to return the gift cards or that they had been told to do so. She was told Perry and his team worked closely with the “TSA Supervisor” at the airport.

Larosa then shared a comment including the alleged statement from Perry’s lawyer or team member.

It read, “As you probably saw, our client Tyler Perry donated $250,000 worth of gift cards to TSA worker in Atlanta on Friday. Our team worked really closely with a TSA supervisor there to make sure this was handled properly and by the book. There is now a report going around now that these gift cards were returned and that is inaccurate – nothing has been returned to Tyler nor has anyone notified us that they will be returned.”

In response, one person warned, “Baby those gift cards are SPENTTTTT AINT NO GIFT CARD TO GET BACK.”

And the fan was right. According to 11 Alive roughly 100 employees handed their physical gift cards back to management—but by then, most of the funds had already been used. Now, those same cards are expected to be returned to workers, not for spending, but as keepsakes

Loren Lorosa says the reports of TSA agents having to return the $1k gift cards given by Tyler Perry are false pic.twitter.com/Dk14jZdZZL — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 31, 2026

Perry has a storied history of stepping in to help others. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the benevolent mogul paid for thousands of shoppers’ groceries in metro Atlanta and Louisiana.

He donated supplies and millions of dollars to relief funds for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Dorian and has helped people get back on their feet after suffering the loss of loved ones and homes.

Perry accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 93rd annual Academy Awards in 2021.

“You know, when I set out to help someone, it is my intention to do just that. I’m not trying to do anything other than meet somebody at their humanity,” said the “Acrimony” director in his speech. Perry, nor his team, has issued a statement about the TSA discrepancy.

Last year, Bishop Marvin Winans told the public that Perry gave his church $100,000 after the pastor faced backlash for scolding one of his congregants for only donating $1,235 during a “Day of Giving” instead of the requested $2,000.

