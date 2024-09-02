‘She’s Finally Back’: Serena Williams Debuts Her ‘Snatched’ Waist Months After Complaining Her Couldn’t ‘Breathe’ In a Denim Skirt 

Serena Williams is turning heads once again, and this time it’s not just because of her legendary tennis skills.

A year after welcoming her second child, Adira River Ohanian, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is back to flaunting her pre-pregnancy physique — and her fans are loving it.

Williams has been candid about her journey to shed the post-baby weight, sharing the ups and downs with her followers on social media. Her public sharing of her frustrations with those stubborn extra pounds introduced the world to a Valentino skirt that took three attempts over a period of three months to get over her butt and to button.

The Olympian held her breath as she once struggled to squeeze into the floor-length skirt.

New video of Serena Williams has fans compliments her curves after baby No. 2. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram.)

In addition to diet and exercise, she checked herself into a spa to have radio-frequency (RF) skin-tightening treatments on her stomach to not only flatten it but also slim it down, after a friend introduced her to the non-invasive procedure.

Now, as Williams celebrates the 25th anniversary of her first U.S. Open win, she’s returned to Queens, New York — not to dominate the tennis court, but to launch new products for her WYN Beauty line. since she played the last tournament of her legendary career on-site in 2022,

Despite her big marketing campaign around her new lip liner and lip gloss, it’s her stylish denim mini skirt and jacket outfit and peek-a-boo abs that have fans talking.

“Yo she is snatched!!!” one fan gushed on the VenusXSerena Instagram page.

Another chimed in, “You look so cute in your mini shirt and jacket!!”

“She’s finally backkk!!” one commenter exclaimed, while another marveled, “She doesn’t mind showing her belly. You go, girl.”

And the praise didn’t stop there.

There’s even speculation among her supporters that she might be gearing up for a return to tennis. “She looks like she back ready to play again,” one fan mused, echoing the hopes of many who dream of seeing Williams back on a tennis court.

Since becoming a mother to daughter Olympia in 2017, Williams has navigated the challenges of balancing motherhood and being a wife with her legendary career. By the time she welcomed her second daughter last year, many doubted she’d ever return to competitive tennis.

In February 2023, Williams teased fans with photos from the Moncler Genius Show in London, where she donned a tennis-inspired outfit, sparking dreams of her return. But for now, that remains a dream.

Williams played her final match at the 2022 U.S. Open, where she was met with a standing ovation after her third-round defeat by Ajla Tomljanović.

the final match of serena williams’ career. three points away from defeat and queen said not on MY watch. pulled out an ace, a scorching winner, and a booming return to force a third set 🔥 https://t.co/SPo7czj3Wd pic.twitter.com/kUH0xGhXQU — temp dual citizen 🇺🇸🇯🇲🏃🏾‍♀️💨 (@thenorrisjay) January 5, 2024

While her impact on the game is undeniable, she has expressed a desire to focus on family, well-being, and her burgeoning interests in fashion and beauty.