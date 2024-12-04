‘Something Cooking Up In That Stomach of Hers’: Ciara’s Baggy Clothing Has Fans Believing She’s Carrying Her Fifth Child with Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara‘s recent wardrobe choices have fans speculating once again that she and NFL superstar Russell Wilson might be expecting their fifth child, especially after the singer recently was seen wearing loose, baggy clothing.

On Dec. 2, CiCi took to her Instagram to give her 35.4 million followers a little fashion show of her all-black ensemble.

Ciara’s baggy clothing sparks pregnancy rumors, as fans speculate about her and Russell Wilson’s fifth pregnancy. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Rocking a fur suit, complete with mittens that looked like paws, chunky shoes, a matching fur hat, and a hanging tail, she can be seen in a car with peanut butter seats and on the tarmac of an airport in a collage of photos.

Many looked past the private jet in the spread and went straight to the most popular conspiracy connected to the couple: “Baby #5.”

One fan wrote, “I think Mrs. Wilson carrying cinco,” as another commented, “I do too she glowing.”

“I thought I was tripping,” a third remark read. “In the video, she keeps covering her stomach.”

A fourth comment added, “I think Ciara got something cooking up in that stomach of hers.”

Some people have noticed about how sneaky the Wilsons are when it comes to announcing their babies, following a trend that is popular with a lot of stars. Ciara also wore baggy clothes before revealing she was pregnant with her soon-to-be 1-year-old, Amora Princess.

“She think she slick lol one day she on a beach with a 6 pack, next pics she’s dressed as a bear,” a fan joked.

Another said, “I’ve seen celebrities [with a] flat stomach one week, next week announce they had a whole baby lol anyways I love Cici either way, she just always playing with us with these pics.”

The internet is always flooded with these theories. Considering that the couple is known for growing their family at a steady pace, can you blame them?

In addition to Amora, Ciara and Russell have also welcomed two other children over the eight years of their marriage: daughter Sienna, 7 and son, Win, 4.

The pair married in 2016, after a whirlwind romance and engagement that had fans seeking Ciara’s prayer, which she said led her to Wilson.

In addition to gaining the wife, the Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback also gained a son in Future Zahir, Ciara’s child from her previous relationship with her ex-fiancé, Atlanta rapper Future.

At the time of their courtship, young Future was a toddler. The quarterback has gone on record stating that God told him that he would be a more than a bonus dad, feeling more responsible for the now 10-year-old’s life like Joseph was for Jesus.

Fans admire how seamlessly Wilson has blended with Ciara’s family, making his role as a father and husband even more impressive. Their family dynamics have seemingly solidified them as couples’ goals and Russell’s status as a sex symbol to many of her (and now his) fans.

Over the past decade, Ciara has embraced motherhood with each pregnancy, often sharing her post-baby weight-loss journeys with fans. Many have encouraged her to keep her curves, loving how she carries her “thickness” in all the right places.

Wilson, who consistently praises his wife for her beauty, has also been vocal about her parenting and how amazing she looks, whether it’s in casual moments or during more glamorous appearances.

He is extremely affectionate toward Ciara and posted about her incredible return to her pre-pregnancy shape after each child. His compliments paired with the way he looks at his wife have only fueled the chatter that another baby might be on the way, with fans noting how affectionate he is toward her.

The couple’s love for each other, especially Russell’s unwavering support of Ciara’s career and family life, continues to capture the public’s attention.

When the “Level Up” chart-topper hit stages around the world with Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland on the “Out of This World” tour, Wilson would pop up at various tour stops, sometimes with the kids in tow, and gaze at Ciara like one of the gawking teens in the audience.

While the speculation continues about baby no. 5, Ciara and Russell’s bond remains a focal point of their public life. Whether or not they are planning for another child, their enduring love and family-first attitude continue to be a beacon for fans and followers alike.