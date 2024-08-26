‘Girl, Be Careful’: Fans are Begging Russell Wilson to Have Mercy on Ciara After He Shakes Up the Internet with His Latest Confession

After Ciara shared some sizzling photos on Instagram, capturing the attention of her 35.3 million followers, her biggest fan — her husband, Russell Wilson — didn’t hold back in making his thoughts known.

It seems that fans weren’t off the mark when they speculated that the mother of four is looking so good that her husband might be thinking about expanding their family once more. Months after welcoming their fourth child, Amora, Ciara returned to work, joining Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes on tour. The “Goodies” hitmaker has wowed audiences with her “Out of this World” set, delivering electrifying performances and showcasing dance moves that left fans breathless.

Russell Wilson reveals his latest intentions with Ciara, and fans are begging him to reconsider. (Photo: @dangerusswilson)

The photos, a mix of behind-the-scenes shots and onstage moments, feature Ciara in a bold red leather ensemble complete with booty shorts, chaps, a top, and a towering crown, channeling a Queen of Hearts vibe.

“Girl be careful. Russell is gonna get you pregnant again,” a fan commented.

Another fan couldn’t help but say, “To look this good after pregnancy is crazyyy.”

The remark quickly gained traction, amassing over 1,000 likes in two days. But it was Wilson’s response that truly stole the spotlight. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ new quarterback, who has been married to Ciara for eight years, chimed in with, “So crazy,” adding, “She ready to have another one.”

Fans had mixed reactions to Wilson’s comment.

While some encouraged the idea with laughing emojis and cheers of “Let’s go,” others humorously urged him to take a step back.

“Stay off that lady,” one fan warned. “We tryna get an album and a tour. You better go look at some baby photos in a tub of ice.”

Another joked, “Nuh uh let my girl breathe,” while someone else quipped, “Ciara will start tiptoeing around you.”

A fourth comment begged, “Leave her uterus aloneeeeee PLEASE.”

Ciara and Wilson are already raising four children together.

In addition to their three biological kids — Sienna Princess, born in April 2017; Win Harrison, born in July 2020; and Amora Princess, born in December 2023 — Ciara’s eldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from her previous relationship with rapper Future, is also part of their family.

Wilson, who entered Future’s life when he was just a toddler, has embraced the role of father, drawing parallels between his responsibility to the child and Joseph’s role in raising Jesus.

With a new baby arriving every three years so far, fans are left wondering if Ciara’s stunning post-pregnancy look has Wilson ready to break the pattern and add to their growing brood a little bit sooner.