‘What In the World!’: White Women Exposed for Allegedly Coaching Each Other on How to Lock Down Black Athletes After Leaked Texts Go Viral

White College Student Seeks Advice on Securing a ‘Chocolate’ NFL Prospect, The Step-by-Step Tutorial Has Black Woman Looking the Other Way

Living a life of luxury is as simple as trapping a top NFL draft pick the moment he steps on campus.

College-age women are skipping classroom lectures for tips on how to snag prospective football and NBA stars, and they just got exposed.

A White woman went viral after sharing a so-called playbook to snagging a Black NFL player, securing a lifetime bag. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Black Star.)

A white college student revealed their scheme to attract and keep ballers. The shameless tutorial is about securing wealth at all costs, and Black women have taken notice.

They have written, “Sistrens, this is NOT our fight. Stand down!!!” and “This is not our business. If the the men keep falling for it, that’s on them and that’s why I never feel bad when things go south for them.”

The viral discourse surfaced after the student, “Halyn M,” took a screenshot of the text thread between her roommate, Lexi, and Lexi’s sister. Halyn’s friend wanted to lock in a tall, chocolate football player just like her sister.

Fulfilling that desire is easy but “You have to play your cards right!” Rule No. 1 is the foundation to lure an athlete with a pick-me mindset: “He’s the prize. Remember he can change your life; you can’t change his.”

Deion Sanders Says He Would Be ‘$15 Million Richer’ If He Had the Advice of Brittany Renner About Women Who Plot on Pro Athletes

‘Thought She Hit the Jackpot’: Russell Wilson’s Ex-Wife Can’t Escape Draft Day Memes as Fans Say She Fumbled a Bag and the Man

Social media influencer Brittany Renner shared the same message with Jackson State University football players in 2021. Renner was invited by then-head coach Deion Sanders to speak to the young men about the trap.

She told them, “Naturally, if you play a sport, that’s an incentive to talk to you. … Everybody wants something. Even if we have our own thing going on, it’s like me being with you is good because you boost my stock. I boost your stock. It’s that simple.”

A Black woman online replied, “And when we tell Black men this: you are just a game and a come up to them, they don’t wanna hear none of that,” echoing one shared perspective in the comments. Another said, “What in the world?”

Lexi’s big sister also noted, “Dealing with cheating, DON’T LOOK FOR IT… if it’s just a fling, LET IT GO!” She said, “He’s the prize, remember he can change your life, you can’t change his,” a phrase echoed once by Simone Biles’ husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens.

She claims that Black athletes’ attraction to Black women can be overridden by activating “that Sha’nana in her by picking at her & let him see it! He’ll ditch her quick.”

A white female IG Threads user was just as outraged by the information. She wrote, “Encouragement to intentionally provoke Black women so their reactions can be used to reinforce stereotypes about them…That’s racialized manipulation.”

The singular obstacle to that ploy is competing with a young Black woman with white social attributes, “because more than likely she’s playing to win him too.” A commenter remarked, “He about to pull a Russell Wilson on that a–.”

Russell Wilson was engaged to his white girlfriend during the 2012 NFL draft. They married soon after and were divorced by 2014. The Super Bowl champion has been married to Ciara since 2016.

Rule No. 3: “Completely integrate yourself in his life to where he can’t function without you.” Rule No. 4: “Don’t embarrass him. Don’t cheat, don’t text other men.”

The advice is a guideline to help hopeful wives and girlfriends (WAGs) remain attractive to other players after a breakup.

Rule No. 5: “Go completely WILD ON HIM IN BED!” Rule No. 6 warns, “DO NOT tell his mom ANY personal information.” Rule No. 7: “Always look good and appealing.”

If all those steps, including a “push for marriage or at least have multiple kids,” are taken, then Lexi and others just like her will be seated with a draft pick and benefiting from their beau’s multi-million-dollar contracts. “It’s soooo sweet and rewarding.”

Or it could be bittersweet like Leanna Lenee‘s experience. Travis Hunter married his college sweetheart, Lenee, weeks after being the NFL’s No. 2 overall draft pick in 2025. Lenee is of African American and Filipino descent.

In a TikTok post, Lenee gave “girl advice” on how to conduct yourself during the event, including how to doge cameras, how not to be too excited, and how to appear supportive but not too eager for the spotlight. The tongue-and-cheek video was a direct response to critics who picked apart her behavior during the player selection meeting.

Unbeknownst to fans, she was also pregnant with their son at the time.