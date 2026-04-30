‘She Was Just a Baby’: Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrates Daughter Sienna’s Ninth Birthday, Leaving Fans Stunned By How Much She’s Grown

Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their daughter, Sienna Wilson.

The couple’s second child proved to have quite the same vibrant personality as her mother last year when she quizzed the “1, 2 Step” singer on her favorite things for Billboard.

Sienna went viral for innocently admitting that Ciara’s non-PG song “Ride” was her favorite.

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s eldest daughter, Sienna, turned 9 this week with a big birthday celebration. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios; ciara/Instagram)

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Now the Wilsons are spotlighting their daughter again, this time in celebration of her birthday. They each shared their own separate posts dedicated to Sienna and wishing her a happy ninth birthday.

Ciara’s photo dump included pictures of Sienna as a baby and photos of her with her siblings.

In her caption on Instagram, she wrote, “Our sweet SiSi Mama is the big 9!! I thank God he gave me a Smart, Sassy, Loving, Confident, and one of a kind daughter in you! My mini me!:) it is truly a blessing to celebrate you extra big today! Happy birthday our sweet Princess! We love you so much!”

Russell’s post featured extra photos of Sienna when she was just a few months old and even a picture of her in the hospital after she was born.

“Already 9 years old?!?!” the proud dad added in his caption. “Sienna you continue to amaze us every day with the incredible young lady you’re growing up to be babygirl!”

Russell continued, “Daddy & Mommy love you so much!!! God has put such a bright light inside of you and we love watching you let it shine brighter. Happy Bday SiSi! We love you so much!!!”

Too Cute! Ciara Gets Embarrassed Over Daughter Sienna’s Favorite Song Pick



During a candid moment, Ciara found herself blushing when her daughter Sienna revealed that her favorite song by her mom is none other than “Ride”—Ciara’s sultry 2010 hit featuring Ludacris. The pop star… pic.twitter.com/jEbvEAHmVC — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) August 24, 2025

Fans wrote messages for Sienna in the comments.

One person joked, “Let me listen to ‘Ride’ for my girl lol.” Another person typed, “The older she get the more she looks like Ciara HBD.”

A third person commented, “Her last year ever as a single digit. Celebrate all year! Happy 9th Birthday!!” A fourth said, “I feel like they just had her.”

Someone else who seemed genuinely shocked about her age said, “No wayyy she is 9 !! She was just a baby.”

Three months after tying the knot with a lavish wedding in Cheshire, England, Russell and Ciara announced that they were expecting in October 2016.

The couple shared the news of their pregnancy on Instagram with a black and white photo of Ciara lying back on Russell while he put a hand on her belly.

At the time, Ciara had already had her first son, Future, from rapper Future. But the formerly engaged couple split shortly after their baby was born in 2014.

Russell came into her life in 2015. He stole her heart after he immediately jumped into the stepdad role and welcomed little Future as his own.

In 2018, Ciara told Cosmopolitan there was one big difference about her post-pregnancy journey with Sienna in comparison to Future. She was more motivated to drop the baby weight after Sienna and decided to work out three times a day.

The “Level Up” singer ended up losing 50 pounds in five months before slowing down her workouts.

Along with Future and Sienna, Ciara and Russell share two more children: 5-year-old son Win Wilson and their youngest, 2-year-old daughter Amora Princess Wilson.

It’s a high possibility that the two are not quite done expanding their family yet.

Russell has been infamously begging Ciara for another baby, and he’s already picked out a name: Baby Cinco. For her many fans, it’s just a matter of time as they look for clues between the fabrics of her skin-tight looks and her baggy wardrobe.