‘Russell Get Off Her!’: Fans are Convinced Ciara Is Expecting Twins with Husband Russell Wilson After New Photos Fuel Speculation of Secret Pregnancy

New photos of Ciara have fans buzzing with excitement over speculation that the R&B singer and her NFL superstar husband, Russell Wilson, are expecting again.

Based on a random post on X, the word swirling on the ’net is that one of Hollywood’s sexiest couples may be welcoming “twins.”

Singer Ciara Wilson says that the first dinner she had with athlete Russell Wilson, she knew he was “the one.” (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for WME)

The rumors gained traction after Ciara shared a recent photo dump from her trip to the Islamic Middle East, where she was seen sporting loose, oversized clothing in every picture.

On Oct. 12, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and the “Like a Boy” chart-topper reignited their “Out of This World” tour at Riyadh Season 2024 at the Kingdom Arena Stadium in Saudia Arabia, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

The Georgia peach posted images from the show on her Instagram, with the caption, “One of the sweetest dumps ever! Unforgettable moments in Saudi.”

The Spiritual Word posted a tweet that read, “Lord they said Ciara [is] pregnant again but with twins this time. RUSSELL GET OFF OF HER OMG!!!!” on Instagram.

It had been viewed over 2.4 million times in two days, but fans continued sharing their thoughts about a possible fifth pregnancy, all within the last decade, for the star. Many blamed the baller.

“Russell over there building his own team,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in on the gag, “Every single time she snatch back he in the cut rubbing his hands like birdman.”

While a third comment even took a jab at CiCi’s ex, writing, “Future dropped 3 albums this year Russ said she need 3 new babies.”

A few comments took it to church, reminding people of her infamous prayer that led her to Wilson, saying, “No. She literally doing what God put her on this earth to do. I love it,” and “The Bible said b fruitful and multiply.”

In a massive photo dump from her trip to the Saudi Arabia, Ciara Russell is seen wearing oversized clothes and sparking rumors that she might be pregnant. (Photos: Instagram/ @ciara)

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been open about his desire to expand their family, frequently teasing fans about wanting more kids.

During Ciara’s guest-hosting appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” in 2022, Wilson made a. surprise visit. He got down on bended knee and asked his wife, “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”

In August of this year, when fans joked, “Girl be careful. Russell is gonna get you pregnant again” and “To look this good after pregnancy is crazyyy,” the quarterback slid into the comments and said, “So crazy,” before mischievously adding, “She ready to have another one.”

The same month, he said on an episode of “Not Just Football,” “I always say sports and music are the two most entertaining things in the world and we get to live it every day together and just to have kids. We have four beautiful children. I’m trying to get her to have a fifth…”

Conversations about the couple expanding their family started bubbling up over the summer, while Ciara was on tour. The sexy behind the scenes photos consistently had fans believing a baby announcement would come before the end of the year.

Now fans might be taking a second look at some of her fashion choices of late.

During New York Fashion Week 2024 in September, when she received the Icon Award from the Black Beauty Roster (BBR) dressed in an oversized gray Bottega Veneta pantsuit. At the time, no one thought could she be hiding. With these knew ’90s tomboy looks, people are giddy thinking about another shnookums.

This particular fashion choice mirrors what Ciara did in 2023 before announcing her pregnancy with their youngest child, Amora, who was born in December of that year.

The “Level Up” singer’s ability to keep her last pregnancy under wraps for two trimesters didn’t go unnoticed, and whispers started circulating after she was seen in a couple of baggy shirts back in July 2023.

Her knack for keeping things private keeps fans guessing, announcing on her own terms, but they’ve now become eagle-eyed when it comes to her fashion choices, hoping to catch the next big announcement.

While the pregnancy rumors are tantalizing, there could be a very simple reason why she has on oversized clothes in the photo dump: she is in Saudi Arabia.

There are very strict rules for women in the Islamic state.

According to The Week, “Women are required to dress modestly, and this means tight-fitting clothing and see-through materials are generally prohibited,” when in the country.

Ciara, 39, and Russell Wilson, married since 2016, are known for their magnetic chemistry, often showing off their undeniable attraction to each other.

They currently share three children — Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and Amora, almost 1 — and also Future, Ciara’s 10-year-old son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

One thing that’s clear: fans adore her in every shape and form.

Whether Ciara’s glowing with post-pregnancy curves or showing off her toned, fit physique, they celebrate her beauty and versatility. Fans have even pleaded with her not to lose her curvier figure after giving birth, but inevitably, they always fall back in love with her slim and trim body once she returns to her fitness routine.

Regardless of the baby rumors, the ‘1, 2 Step” singer continues to capture hearts, showing that her fans will support her no matter what stage of life she’s in, but want her to be pregnant just as much her as husband does.