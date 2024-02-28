Russell Wilson Says God Told Him Little Future Was Going to Be His ‘Responsibility’ the First Day He Met Him

Russell Wilson often faces criticism for his budding bond with his wife Ciara’s oldest son. He’s known for sharing photos of him and young Future, though many believe his endearing “Father-son” posts are veiled insults directed at the boy’s father, rapper Future.

The Denver Broncos quarterback says he felt a divine calling from God to take “responsibility” for raising Ciara’s son, Little Future, just days after meeting the “Goodies” singer.

Russell Wilson shares “Father Son time” photos of himself and Future. (Photo: @DangeRussWilson/Twitter)

During a recent sit-down with Brandon Marshall on his “I Am Athlete” podcast, Wilson likened his role as a bonus dad to the biblical story of Joseph stepping into parent Jesus, expressing his belief that God told him to parent the child.

He first met Little Future, whose real name is Future Zahir Wilburn, when was just nine months old. Wilson said after he crawled in his lap he knew immediately, “This is going to be my responsibility.”

“I remember leaving that night and God saying, ‘This child is going to be your responsibility,’” the footballer continued. He said he then asked God, “You sure this is what you want me to do?”

God purportedly answered, “Son, this is for you.”

Marshall then asked Wilson if it was a scary charge that God had given him.

“Not scary but it was more so an opportunity,” Wilson replied. “Like ‘OK God, this is what you want me to do. You know, stepping in to raise a child with Ci.’”

Wilson said that he had already known that the Beauty Marks Entertainment label owner was “the one” for him, and God confirmed that helping her with her son with rapper Future was a part of the deal.

According to the Super Bowl champion, he was ready to take on that role.

“I was ready … to help raise a child and everything else. Understanding that OK you’re gonna give me this opportunity. What a gift!” he said.

“Even Jesus himself… like Joseph was was a stepdad,” Wilson tossed out. “[Jesus] wasn’t biologically his. ‘So, OK, God you’re going give me this opportunity to love the way that you were loved? Like love the way that you want us to love?”

As Wilson continued he said that raising Little Future, and his other three children with Ciara, “has been an amazing journey.”

Social media users chimed in on Instagram and could not help be compliment how “honorable” Wilson is as a man.

“He’s a Man of Honor & a Man of God. May the most high continue to bless their family!!!!” wrote fellow singer Monica.

Another said, “You know whats great about this Man and what’s honorable he never spoke crazy about Future to my knowledge.”

A different comment added, “Grown man s—t! May he forever be blessed.”

Some people on the X platform felt as though they had to defend Wilson.

“Ya’ll not listenin’ close enough,” one X user tweeted. “Russell Wilson been there since lil Future climbed into his lap when he was 9 months old. Russell embraced the opportunity to be a Dad and has treated lil Future like he would his own since day 1. He is teaching him and bringing him up right.”

Ya'll not listenin close enough.. Russell Wilson been there since lil Future climbed into his lap when he was 9 months old. Russell embraced the OPPORTUNITY to be a Dad and has treated lil Future like he would his own since day 1. He is teaching him and bringing him up right. — Snapd (@snapd_15) February 27, 2024

Ciara and Russell Wilson first met in March 2015, shortly before Ciara’s son Future was about to turn 10 months old. They made their relationship public one month later. Russell proposed to Ciara on March 11, 2016, and the couple has been inseparable ever since. They welcomed their first daughter, Sienna Princess, in 2017, followed by their son Win Harrison in 2020, and their daughter Amora Princess in 2023.

Wilson said days before he met the Grammy-winning vocalist, he had made a list, similar to her prayer for a husband, of his five non-negotiables.

Gettin’ ready for date night & need Daddy to rock the baby to sleep! Daddy’s got it covered! Im just here for support 😂🥰 #DaddyRock @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/DDS7JRcSem — Ciara (@ciara) February 4, 2024

He told Marshall he knew he needed someone “that was going to love me the way my mom loved my dad on his deathbed, when he was at his lowest.”

“.And so I prayed about that … I wrote it out actually on a napkin at dinner,” he continued. “Three days later I meet [Ciara].

He says it’s been an honor to be a father and raise — all of his kids — especially Little Future.

“When you’re raising children … and you’re married and everything else … you gotta love every single child as if they’re yours,” Wilson declared. “That’s been the greatest gift of raising Future and Sienna and Win and now Amora. God gave me that opportunity to raise them and to love them and to care for them and teach them and to love them every day.”

Adding, “There’s no difference.”