‘That Ciara Prayer Still Going Strong’: Russell Wilson and Ciara Shut Down the ‘Gram on Their Seven-Year Wedding Anniversary with New Photos

Ciara and Russell Wilson have hit another milestone in their relationship since becoming one in 2016.

On July 6, the couple celebrating seven years of holy matrimony chose to honor their anniversary by sharing touching tributes online while on vacation in Japan.

“In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world..My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share,” Ciara wrote on her Instagram page.

“I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangerRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much,” she concluded before adding “Totemo Aishiteru.”

Ciara shares a sweet tribute to her and Russell Wilson for their seven-year wedding anniversary. (Photos: @ciara/Instagram

“Totemo Aishiteru” is another way of saying, “I love you with all my heart,” in Japanese.

The caption was paired with a photo of her and Wilson posing in all-black underneath an umbrella while they were in Kyoto, Japan. The “And I” singer rocked a baggy jumpsuit while the Denver Broncos quarterback dressed up in a nice two-toned black and gray blazer and black slacks. They wore matching black boots as they posed underneath a Japanese parasol.

Ciara’s photo has currently attained over 106,000 likes with over 1,200 comments praising their union that all started with a prayer.

“That’s right Russ & C show them how black love is done…”

“My favorite celebrity couple They are the true couple goals.”

“Congratulations guys! I’ve loved watching you guys do life together @ciara you deserve a love so healthy! We all do.”

“I need my prayers answered like Ciara’s & throw a little thug on him.”

“That Ciara prayer still going strong.”

A few celebrities such as Ciara’s bestie La La Anthony and rapper Ludacris also joined her comment section, leaving an array of emojis that included heart eyes and hearts.

Back in 2019, the “Beauty Marks” singer revealed the official prayer that led her to her husband during a chat with Angie Martinez

“I prayed for a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’ve gained from the experience that I’m going through,” she shared. “I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve gotta love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore so someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”

Wilson’s tribute to his Grammy award-winning wife involved a series of photos of them together compiled into one extensive video.

Ciara is too cute for this 😂😂 Happy 7 year anniversary Russell & Ciara Wilson!!!! 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/SAzYUcab3W — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) July 6, 2023

“God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever. @Ciara,” he wrote. The 34-year-old added Dennis Edwards and Siedah Garrett’s 1984 song, “Don’t Look Any Further” as background music.

The couple’s love story commenced back in 2015 after they met at a basketball game in Wisconsin. One year later, Wilson went down on one knee and asked Ciara to spend forever with him.

Since then two children have been born to the couple, 6-year-old Sienna and 2-year-old Win Wilson.

Ciara also has an older son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she welcomed with her ex-fiancé, rapper Nayvadius DeMun Cash, aka Future.