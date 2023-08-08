‘Yessss Cmon Reveal’: Ciara Shares the ‘Ultimate Plot Twist’ After Revealing She’s Pregnant with Her Fourth Child In New Dance Video

It looks like Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family of five is expanding to a family of six!

After months of speculation from fans, the R&B singer finally announced that she and her husband are expecting another baby together. Cici revealed the exciting news on Tuesday, Aug. 8, via an Instagram post.

In the black-and-white video, she can be seen rocking a one-piece bathing suit while walking back and forth on a plank near a large pool of water. Seconds into the clip, Ciara shows off her side profile which revealed the singer’s growing baby bump.

Ciara announces that she’s expecting baby No. 4 which is her third one with her husband Russell Wilson. @ciara/Instagram

“‘You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,’” Ciara wrote in her caption. She added her new song, “How We Roll,” with Chris Brown as background music for the post.

As of this writing, her video received more than one million plays, over 218,000 likes, and more than 10,000 comments. The 37-year-old’s notifications continue to increase with every refresh.

Several celebrities such as Lupita Nyong’o, Lil Mama, Ella Mai, and more swarmed her comment section leaving congratulatory messages. Plenty of fans also had trouble containing their excitement after the news was discovered. A few messages include the following:

“We alllllll knew it!!! We love you girl! Yessss cmon reveal!!!!! Congratulations CiCi!!! Omg ayyyyyyyyyyyy!”

“I said Ciara been wearing a lot of clothes these days ! congrats.”

“Daddy as the camera man. But uncle Russ you took my childhood crush and I’m.”

“Omg.. I was wondering about those lyrics. The ultimate plot twist.”

The Denver Broncos quarterback also hopped in his wife’s comment section writing, “Love you momma #HowWeRoll,” underneath the video.

Wilson too shared the announcement on his own Instagram page with the same exact video as Ciara’s.

“That’s just ‘How We Roll,’” he wrote. The 34-year-old also credited himself as the videographer of Cici’s aesthetically pleasing shoot.

People magazine reports the “Goodies” performer was pregnant while filming the music video for her and Chris Brown’s latest track. “It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant,” a source told them.

The unborn baby will be Ciara’s fourth child and Wilson’s third. Together, the married couple share a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess, and a 3-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson.

Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper Future her ex-fiancé.

The Atlanta native recently faced backlash from social media users after he dissed Wilson in his recent song with Quavo titled, “Shidd (Turn Yo Clic Up).” In the track Future raps, “I got it out the field, f–k Russell.”

Everytime Future take a shot at Russell , Ciara ends up pregnant 🤣🤣🤣 — Neidra 🦋 (@___dvnni) August 8, 2023

Many say the “Mask Off” rapper’s shade as uncalled for, and even recently suggested that Wilson’s ultimate clapback was impregnating Ciara for the third time.