‘Get Her Some Help’: Bianca Censori’s Alarming Appearance In New Photos with Kanye West Sparks Concern as Fans Believe She Looks ‘Out of It’

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are in the headlines again, but this time fans are showing concern for Censori’s health amid the couple’s most recent outing.

TMZ obtained photos of the duo at the Maison Margiela Gallery bash in Tokyo on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Ditching the black clothes from their last photographed outing, West and Censori attended the event in all white.

While their outfits — as they typically do — caught the attention of fans, others were more concerned about Censori’s well-being. In one photograph, the model posed next to her husband with her hand on her head and her eyes barely open.

Fans Accuse Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori of Looking ‘Out of It’ (Photo: @aminamuaddi / Instagram)

Some observers speculated that Censori may be inebriated or under the influence of drugs.

One commenter wrote on Instagram, “She looks out of it.”

“She look hiiiiiii,” wrote another.

A third commenter shared, “This girl always looks high AF, somebody please get her some help!!!”

A fourth person seemed to think that Kanye West was not fully sober either. They wrote, “They both on that pink booga suga,” referencing “pink cocaine.”

Pink cocaine is an emerging drug that was recently named in a civil lawsuit against Diddy. It was also discovered in the toxicology report after One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

There’s obviously no way of knowing if West was on any drugs, but from the photo shared on TMZ’s Instagram, the “Runaway” rapper was drinking from an all-white cup.

In August, West’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopolous, sent a series of tweets making shocking allegations against his dentist, whom he says conspired to get the rapper hooked on nitrous oxide (laughing gas).

Yiannopoulos accused celebrity dentist Thomas P. Connelly, who also installed Kanye’s titanium grill, of being a “dangerous predator who targets African-American celebrities.”

In a complaint filed with the California Dental Board, Yiannopoulos alleges that multiple members of West’s team had become concerned after noticing “four large surgical tanks of nitrous oxide” being installed in Kanye and Bianca Censori’s apartment.

Kanye had not publically spoken on Yiannopoulos’ claims.