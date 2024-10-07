‘She Probably Got Cold Wearing NOTHING All the Time’: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reportedly Split Weeks After Rapper’s Poor Hygiene Allegedly Drives a Wedge Between Them 

It seems the honeymoon phase of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s romance is finally over. A bombshell report published by TMZ claims the couple of two years have hit a “rough patch” amid speculations of a rift.

Purported insiders allege that the Grammy-winning musician and Censori have not been seen together in weeks because of the marital strain.

“Ye and Bianca have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago, with the Yeezy architect heading down to Australia to spend time with her family since the split,” they said.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly separating weeks after rumors about his poor hygiene. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The Grammy Award winner is allegedly planning to relocate to Tokyo for good and file for divorce. West has been spotted in Japan’s capital for weeks hosting listening events for upcoming music.

Censori was last photographed with West and his children — daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5 — on a shopping trip in China in mid-September.

The outing sparked controversy due to the 29-year-old’s nearly-naked wardrobe that consisted of carpi leggings and a tank top. Since then, West has been solo. Throughout the duration of the couple’s relationship, Censori attire has struck a nerve with people, including Kim Kardashian.

West, his current wife, and his ex-wife reportedly had a contentious relationship as the billionaire businesswoman took issue with Censori’s influence on their kids. Kardashian reportedly was mulling over legal options as a means of intervention.

“If Kim says anything critical, they defend her, so it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public,” claimed a purported In Touch source. “She’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her, so she can’t get anywhere with him.”

Kanye West 💔 Bianca censori are getting a divorce pic.twitter.com/dvA6VGyIQZ — Bee🐝 (@BeeLady__) October 7, 2024

Amid news of the rapper’s split, fans have speculated that his alleged control of her wardrobe may have been a point of contention.

An Instagram user quipped, “She probably got cold wearing NOTHING all the time. She asked him for a blanket…he asked for a divorce.” But someone else suggested that, “She wanted the money and lifestyle…she is not a victim.”

A third commented, “I hope she finds the help she needs to recover after years with him.”

Another joked, “Maybe she will start wearing actually clothes and shoes.”

Responding to previous reports about West banning his wife from social media, one commentator said, “Finally, she came to her senses and realised what a controlling man he was!”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are divorcing after two years of marriage.



Bianca has since traveled to Australia to spend time with her family, while Ye has expressed plans to move to Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/kFokXGMEID — CineScoop (@Cinescoop7) October 7, 2024

However, even more reports have alluded to Censori losing interest in her husband due to his alleged poor hygiene.

“Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag,” In Touch Weekly reported a purported said. The rapper is commonly seen with a grill in his mouth when his face is not covered by a mask. The individual further claimed that he has “never been known for very good hygiene. He’s not exactly forensic about cleaning his grill, so his breath smells pretty rank a lot of the time.”

Censori and West privately tied the knot in December 2022. He and Kardashian finalized their divorce weeks after six years ahead of his second trip down the aisle.