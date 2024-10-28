‘I’m Surprised He Allowed Her Out’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Rocks ‘The Most Clothing’ Fans Have Seen Her Wear In Latest Sighting Since Divorce Rumors

Bianca Censori seems to be still going strong with Kanye West.

After weeks of rumors brewing that the two had split due to Censori’s apparent absence, she and he have once again been spotted out together. West was accompanied by his wife as he held a viewing party last week in Tokyo for the launch of his upcoming “Bully” album.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Of course, the pair flicked it up while attending the party, and fans were surprised to see Censori finally wearing an outfit with a good percentage of her body covered for a change compared to what she usually wears.

The Australian model followed her typical theme of skimpy wear on the upper part of her body by wearing a black leather bra-like top. For the bottoms, she wore a long cream-satin skirt that came down to the floor. As for West, his outfit was more subtle and less eye-catching, he wore a black buttoned up top and baggy black jeans with a black belt.

Fans reacted to the couple’s photos in Daily Mail’s comments, with most of them focusing on Censori.

One person said, “I think that’s the most clothing I’ve seen on her,” and another wrote, “Compared to her usual attire, she looks very overdressed in those pictures.”

Others dissected the photos even further to insinuate that West was a controlling partner in the relationship. A third person commented, “Looking very like coercive control to me. Him standing in a position of dominance, fully dressed, her kneeling at his feet, barely dressed.” Someone else said, “I’m surprised he allowed her out in so many clothes.”

West and Bianca have been married for nearly two years and since then the couple have been in the headlines mostly due to Censori’s racy outfits, including wearing little to nothing most of the time.

But as of late, since the downfall and arrest of Diddy — who has been arrested on charges of abusing and coercing women, racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking, kidnapping, and more — other celebrities have been placed in the spotlight for allegations of similar acts.

West is one of those celebrities facing allegations. Earlier this month his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, filed a complaint in California claiming the “Through the Wire” artist drugged and sexually assaulted her multiple times. His legal representative responded accusing his assistant of “blackmail and extortion.”

This filing comes after Pisciotta previously sued West in June for wrongful termination and sexual harassment. But in a statement provided to Rolling Stone West’s team says Pisciotta was “terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.”