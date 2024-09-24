‘So…Corny’: Russell Wilson Called ‘Petty’ as Fans Suspect He’s Taunting Ciara’s Ex Future In a Scheme to Sabotage His Album Drop

Russell Wilson is reminding fans that he’s a family man first. But fans online believe he can be quite “petty” when it comes to his loved ones.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback uploaded a photo of himself on the field surrounded by all four of the children between him and wife Ciara on the field.

Fans call Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson “petty” after he shares new post on the same day rapper Future drops his new mixtape. (Photos: @ciara/Instagram; Burak Cingi/Redferns)

In the Sept. 20 photo, Wilson stood holding his 9-month-old daughter Amora, with his arm resting on the shoulder of the singer’s oldest son, Future.

Standing to his front right was their son Win, smiling extra hard while their daughter Sienna stood on the left side of Future. Ciara, Wilson’s wife of eight years and mother of his children was nowhere to be seen in the photos. So he made sure to include her in the caption.

He wrote a scripture from the Bible saying, “John 4:19 We love because He first loved us. @Ciara.”

The photo lured in fans who showed a lot of love to the Wilson family for the adorable photo. Many commended Wilson on being a great example for what a true father is — even to his stepson Future, whose biological father is three-time Grammy award-winning rapper Future.

Messier fans couldn’t help but be skeptical about Wilson’s intentions and timing with posting the photo.

The “Stick Talk” artist released a mixtape album called “Mixtape Pluto” on Sept. 20, the same day that Wilson shared the photo on both his Instagram and Twitter account. The 17-track project is the first mixtape Future has released in eight years.

Suspicious fans joked that Wilson’s photo was posted to overshadow Future’s new release.

One person said, “Dropping this the day Future dropped is nasty work playboy,” and another wrote, “Posting this on the day Future dropped a mixtape. My type of petty lmao.”

A third fan wrote, “Future mixtape go crazy!!!! but he will never snap harder than this,” while an angry person said, “So fvcking corny omg, Ciara ain’t no way you traded Supa Fu for this!”

Someone else even suggested that Wilson’s photo may have worked in Future’s favor.

“This post randomly popping on my TL really just reminded me to check Future new album out lol crazy how advertising can work indirectly.”

Ciara’s exes have seemingly taken jabs at each other: Future by rapping about his ex’s husband in his lyrics and Wilson by continuing to share posts online of the rapper’s son. Some would even say Wilson was taunting Future for never being seen with his son.

Previous to dating Ciara in 2015, Wilson had already been previously married to Ashton Meem. According to TMZ, the two had known each other since high school but got married in 2012 after dating in college. After just two years of marriage, Wilson and Meem called it quits. Roughly a year later, he met Ciara, the two began dating, and the rest is history.

Unlike her now-husband, Ciara was not previously married but she was about to become Mrs. Future, born Nayvadius DeMun Cash. The Atlanta natives started dating in 2012 and even got engaged before calling it quits in 2014 due to allegations that Future was unfaithful.

Since the ending of their relationship, Future has only publicly dated a few women, notably rap artist Dess Dior and Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey. He now currently has nine children with nine different women.