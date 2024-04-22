‘Russell’s Shade is Top Tier’: Fans Accuse Russell Wilson of Taking Another Swipe at Ciara’s Ex Future after Sharing New Post Gushing Over His ‘Two Boys’

Fans seem to be growing weary of Russell Wilson’s intentions and his super dad persona. After a photograph of the Steelers player, his stepson Future Jr. and his only biological son Win started circulating on social media, many suggested that Ciara’s husband was being petty and subtly taking jabs at her ex, rapper Future.

In a recent Instagram post capturing the men of the “Goodies” singer’s family, the football star proudly celebrated both youngsters, who can be seen dressed in matching Pittsburgh Pirates jerseys, the same colors as Wilson’s team. He affectionately praised the boys’ athleticism, showcasing the strong rapport between them.

“My Two Boys are Ballers! Future hit 3 Homers Today & Win & him had a blast at Picture day! Thankful I get to raise & teach em how to be Boys and become Men. God is Good!” he captioned the post before tagging Ciara.

The singer replied in the comments with three heart-hand emojis, which received remarks about how good of man Wilson was for being an active parent in young Future’s life.

While a majority of comments on his post and across other platforms that shared the image were positive and supportive, some suggested that he should tone down the perceived taunting of Future Jr.’s father by frequently posting the 9-year-old on his social media accounts.

“This why Future be dissing him, he be doing weird stuff like this,” one person wrote on The Shade Room’s IG.

That was followed by a comment that said, “See why Future be snapping bc Lowkey Russell be letting off shots & argue with ya mama.”

Two others said, “Russell’s shade is top tier. He got that good ole godly shade and I live” and “Being a father-figure is cool but I get what ppl saying about Russ being weird and provoking as a man of God, don’t over do it.”

Future and Ciara dated in 2012, got engaged in 2013 and broke up for good in 2014 after their son was born. Last October, Cici confessed that she dismissed some major “red flags” but her “taste buds changed” as she no longer wanted to endure infidelity and toxicity in her relationship.

In his defense, one person said, “I love cece and russ, but Future is still the actual dad he might have traumas that didn’t give him the capacity to be the man cece wanted and messed up, that doesn’t warrant for the next man to keep announcing that man’s child as his own, still be respectful as a man of God, only some will get what I mean, we get it!”

You said what I was thinking, but did not want to get butt hurt people in my mentions for 😂 — ꧁•⊹٭𝙾𝚌𝚎𝚊𝚗 𝙴𝚢𝚎𝚜٭⊹•꧂ (@DreaVegas) April 22, 2024

Calling out Ciara directly one person wrote, “now we all know your doing too much here especially @ciara yeah he’s evolved in his life don’t mess the kid head up so he has 2 dads he calling both guys dad because of you that’s not good I salute him for being there but being petty ain’t good come on now.”

After reading the negative posts about how proactive Wilson is as a stepdad, many individuals criticized those who failed to appreciate the profound bond he shares with his wife’s son by treating him as his own.

“He’s not the step dad. He’s the father that stepped in,” a person said, dismissing anyone alleging malice in the post. “By reading these comments you can tell who didn’t have a Father figure growing up,” another quipped.

Wilson’s latest seemingly petty post follows another post, which caused people to accuse him of trolling Future, by referring to his stepson as his “legacy” last month.

In the past, Future has being vocal about how he feels about Russell and his son’s relationship. Over the years, the rapper has publicly criticized his son’s mother and Wilson, in multiple interviews and songs. On Quavo’s 2023 track “Turn Your Clic Up,” Future raps, “I got it out the field, f—k Russell.”

His shoutout did not get the response he thought it would, with people saying, “Imagine disrespecting the man that’s raising your son.”

Future still has plenty to say about Ciara‘s husband, Russell Wilson, nearly a decade after his split from the singer.



The rapper, 39, slammed Wilson, 34, on his new track, “Turn Yo Clic Up,” a collaboration with Quavo “I got it out the field / F—k Russell,” as Future raps pic.twitter.com/VD84huqt59 — Kingdom Ent Media Film (@ent_film) July 16, 2023

Some fans believe that Wilson should now jump on a Drake diss track to destroy “I Never Liked You” recording artist, tweeting, “If drake can get Russell Wilson on his next diss track and just say a word or two, that alone would put future beyond 6’ under in a casket RIP his career.”

Another the way that the quarterback answered the diss was by just continuing to be a great guy and wonderful dad to Future’s son in the eyes of the public.

While people are thinking that Wilson’s parenting is linked to him trying to make the “Wait For U” rapper mad, he believes he is merely doing God’s work.

During a recent sit-down with Brandon Marshall on his “I Am Athlete” podcast, he said the first time he met little Future, God told him that he was going assume “responsibility” for the then-toddler.

“I remember leaving that night and God saying, ‘This child is going to be your responsibility,’” the quarterback said, adding that he asked God, “You sure this is what you want me to do?”

God allegedly answered Wilson, saying, “Son, this is for you.” He says since then he’s been stepping up for Future Jr. and describes his commitment to the child as a covenant between him and God, suggesting it has nothing to do with Future.