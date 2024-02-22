How Many Kids Does Future Have: Everything to Know About the Mothers of Future’s Nine Children

Rapper Future stands out as one of hip-hop’s most bankable stars and desirable bachelors.

Standing at 6 feet 2 with striking features, a dazzling smile, and an estimated net worth of $50 million amassed from touring, endorsements, and music royalties, he is perceived by many as a great catch. However, beyond his success in music, Future has garnered attention for fathering multiple children with different mothers.

These nine women, hailing from diverse backgrounds, share the commonality of him being the father of their children.

The Grammy award-winner, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, is the father to six sons and three daughters, who are said to range from 4 years old to 21 years old. Some of his children’s mothers are well-known influencers, while others shy from the spotlight. However, all of them have a story.

Jessica Smith, mother of Jakobi Wilburn

Smith carries the honor of being the mother of the “Dirty Sprite” rapper’s first child, Jakobi. The young man was born on June 30, 2002.

Smith and Future were romantically involved until breaking up after their son was born.

Through the years, Smith has navigated a challenging relationship with her child’s father, engaging in multiple legal disputes concerning child support and paternity. In 2016, she initiated her second lawsuit against Future, seeking increased financial support for their son. Alleging a substantial rise in Future’s income since their initial agreement, she argued for adjustments to the child support payments.

She also accused Future of neglecting their son. She asserted that because he is not fully present in her child’s life, it has caused emotional distress and behavioral issues for their child, Jakobi.

These challenges have culminated in legal troubles for Jakobi, who, like his father, harbors aspirations of a rap career. In 2020, he was arrested in Georgia on charges related to criminal gang activity, criminal trespass, and the possession of a firearm with an altered ID. The young man’s dad posted $100,000 for his bail to get him out of jail.

Despite their contentious history, Smith and Future are reported to have collaborated to ensure Jakobi had adequate legal representation during his legal proceedings.

India J., mother of Londyn Wilburn

Future’s second-oldest child and eldest daughter is with a woman named India J. The teen’s name is Londyn, and she was born on March 9, 2009.

Mom, who dated the rap star from July 2007 and November 2012, years after Future and Smith broke up, likes to stay out of the way and, despite having 14.9K followers, has private social media accounts.

For Mother’s Day in 2020, Future shouted out six of his children’s mothers. India was one of them.

“Happy Mother’s Day India,” he wrote on the then-Twitter platform. “Such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u.”

Future also legally adopted India J’s son Jaiden and gave the child his last name. He even appeared at the child’s graduation from high school in 2022.

Future congratulates his son on graduation day pic.twitter.com/fFdyqTDxo8 — Piñata Farms: The Meme App (@pinatafarms) May 25, 2022

Brittni Mealy, mother of Prince Wilburn

Mealy, a social media influencer and creative director for “Caresha Please” and “Resha Roulette” by Yung Miami of the City Girls, gave birth to Future’s third child on Oct. 6, 2013. Over the last decade, the two have had an up-and-down relationship that sometimes spilled out on social media and in the courtroom.

In 2021, before her son was 10, Brittni shared several screenshots on Instagram that purportedly showed that Future involved their child in grown folk’s business. In the text messages, the star seems to be telling his son to tell his mother to buy his clothes while also derogatorily referring to Brittni as a “ho.”

“He [Future] texts this to a child. You’re a real coward. He’s 8 years old stupid,” Brittni wrote in a now-deleted post.

Subsequently, Brittni took to Instagram stories to publicly criticize Future for his ways in a series of posts.

The next year, she sued him, asking a judge to raise the child support payments for Prince to $3,000.

In 2022, her lawyers filed a deposition, urging authorities to carefully examine his financial records to determine the accuracy of his income. She wanted a list of all his credit charges, money transfers, any home or apartment he owns or rents, and his crypto holdings shared with her. This examination specifically saw if he was then making more money in his career and could give more toward the provision of their then-9-year-old.

According to Mealy, the original child support terms were set in 2014, when Prince was a toddler.

Alongside the request for increased support, she asked that the courts make him maintain a $350,000 life insurance policy and cover day care expenses for the days when he fails to adhere to the custody schedule.

In 2023, the courts increased his child support payments to $5000 due to a “substantial change in the income and financial status of the Father.”

The increase came a couple of years after he celebrated how great a mom she was on Mother’s Day.

“Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt,your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote during a happier time.

Ciara, mother of Future Zahir Wilburn

Singer Ciara is probably the most famous of Future’s children’s mothers. The two began dating in 2012 and were engaged by 2013. Their son, Future Zahir, came into the world on May 19, 2014. Much hoopla has been made about the care of the young boy. The conversation is mostly centered around his close relationship with his bonus dad, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Most recently, young Future and Wilson were spotted at the NBA All-Star Game, but they are often seen sharing quality time together on social media. One fan said that the relationship between the boy and his stepfather has “changed the entire trajectory of his life.”

It is safe to say that the Future does not spend a lot of time with this son.

During an interview with The Shade Room, the 37-year-old singer of “Goodies” was questioned by reporter Thembi about co-parenting with the rapper. Rather than responding directly, Ciara burst into laughter. This prompted the host to join in her amusement.

Future is not the greatest fan of Wilson enjoying a family with his ex and his son and has often inserted the football player’s names in his songs.

Joie Chavis, the mother of Hendrix Wilburn

Chavis makes her living as a social media influencer and professional dancer. She is the mother of Future’s child Hendrix.

Future is not the first celebrity that Chavis has been linked to. A fitness adviser and entrepreneur, who has a fitness clothing line called Joie In Life and website, made a career for herself as a video dancer. She also dated and has a daughter with rapper Bow Wow.

Booked and busy, it doesn’t seem that Future has a lot of problems co-parenting with Chavis.

After the 2021 Christmas holiday, Chavis bought her ex-lover a diamond-encrusted bracelet that said, “Hndrxx.” The rapper attempted to thank his son’s mother by posting a picture of the pricey gift on social media. The problem with his note was that he spelled the fitness buff’s name wrong, writing, “Thanks Joy,” and opening the door for fans to kill him online.

Eliza Seraphin, mother of Reign Wilburn

Seraphin is one of the mothers of Future’s youngest children, and their relationship is known for being one of the most contentious in recent rap couple history. In 2019, Seraphin, a party promoter and Instagram model filed a lawsuit against the rapper for paternity and child support concerning their newly born daughter, Reign. The young girl was born in April of that year, but after months of denial, the mom took things into her own hands.

Future tried to dismiss the lawsuit and silence Seraphin from speaking about him publicly. He also disputed the paternity claims regarding Reign, alleging that Seraphin had referred to the child as a “check baby” seeking financial gain.

Initially, Seraphin requested over $53,000 a month in child support, prompting Future to demand proof of paternity.

However, a court-ordered DNA test in May 2020 confirmed Future as Reign’s father.

Future, through his legal team, tried to address issues concerning the care of their child in court. Despite a family court judge’s directive to resolve their differences privately, the two continued to engage in public disputes.

Following the DNA results, Future offered to pay only $1,000 in child support. Both Seraphin and the judge found this offer inadequate. Subsequently, the judge ruled that Future should pay $3,200 monthly for baby Reign’s expenses.

The dynamics between Future and Seraphin have continued to be fraught.

Cindy Parker, mother of Legend Wilburn

Future does not claim Legend as one of his children despite Parker taking him to court to establish paternity and child support in 2019.

She became friends with Seraphin after filing similar claims for her daughter, Reign. Interestingly enough, the two mothers took both of their children to get DNA tests, according to the Blast. The results allegedly said that both children, though months apart in age, were 99.9 percent likely to by half-siblings.

Armed with this information, Parker returned to court to push her case. However, days later, she dropped the case against her child’s father. It is said that the two may have settled with child support and claims about paternity.

Two Unnamed Mothers, mother of Kash Wilburn and mother of Paris Wilburn

Future has chosen not to disclose the names of two women who are also mothers of his children.

One of these women is believed to be the mother of his son, Kash, born around 2015. The other woman is believed to be the mother of his daughter, Paris, born around 2019.

In 2020 Mother’s Day posts, Future made mention of Kash’s and Paris’ mothers, marking what appeared to be his first public acknowledgment of these children.

My son Kash mother…real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Paris ❤️ your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami 😅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

While it might seem like Future has the most kids in hip-hop, he is beaten out by one notable of his peers, Nick Cannon. Cannon has 11 living children, including two sets of twins with six different women.