‘This Is an Obsession Fam’: Russell Wilson’s Steelers Job for Stepson Sparks Controversy After Critics Accuse Him of Ulterior Motives

Once again, Russell Wilson publicly showing love to his stepson, Future Zahir Wilbourn, has social media users comparing the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback to the boy’s biological father.

Future Zahir is the son of rapper Nayvadius “Future” Wilburn and Wilson’s wife, R&B singer Ciara. After splitting from Future in 2014, Ciara married the Super Bowl champion in 2016.

Future gets clowned by fans after Russell Willson’s birthday shoutout to his son, Lilt Future, (Photo: @dangerusswilson / Instagram; Prince Williams /Wireimage )



Wilson regularly posts about Future Zahir on his social media accounts, which often comes with praise and criticism. Most recently, he shared a photo of himself and the 10-year-old boy on Instagram, highlighting his summer job with the Steelers team. The professional athlete shared another photo, sparking more criticism.

“Psalm 32:8. I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with My loving eye on you,” Wilson wrote as his caption.

This new image shows Wilson in uniform on the field at a practice game while walking with Lil Future by his side. The photo and the caption sparked people to offer their thoughts on the stepfather/stepson relationship.

One Instagram user wrote, “This is an obsession fam, Future still gotta be in Ciara Gut cause this weird as hell, that kid when he get bout 15-16 not gonna feel same way bout Russ.”

A critic of Wilson commented, “Idk it’s weird!! Like an attention boost cause his career fell off.”

Wilson is preparing for his 13th season in the NFL on this third team after being drafted to the Seattle Seahawks and playing with them from 2012 through 2021, and then onto the Denver Broncos from 2022 through 2023. He signed with the Steelers earlier this year.

Another inquisitive person asked, “But don’t Russell got another son??? Why he only do this with Future??? I loveee their bond but come on.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson share three children, a 7-year-old daughter named Sienna Princess, a 4-year-old son named Win Harrison and a daughter named Amora Princess, who was born in December.

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s blended family includes Ciara’s son Future Zahir Wilbourn, 10, their daughter, Sienna, 7, son Win, 4, and soon to be one-year-old Amora. (Photo: @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

Russell Wilson continues to face online scrutiny for regularly displaying how he helps raise Future Zahir, but the Super Bowl XLVIII winner also receives positive feedback from fans racing to his defense and praising his role in the kid’s life.

“Y’all make the same redundant remarks, ask Future why he doesn’t spend time with his son? I will never understand how y’all can find an issue with a Black man choosing to love and raise a child that’s not his own… My apologies to the men who didn’t receive this type of bond and love,” a Wilson supporter expressed on Instagram.

Another person recommended, “Too many hurt and immature grown folks in the comments. The goal for your child, especially a young Black man, is to have as many positive men in your corner as possible. If a happy picture or caption on IG hurts your feelings, seek counseling! I’m not joking.”

Hip-hop artist Future has insisted he takes care of all of his eight children, including Future Zahir, despite Ciara once accusing the “Like That” hitmaker of being a deadbeat dad. A judge granted the exes joint custody of their son after settling a child custody case in 2016.

“The connection and the bond that I have with my kids, man it’s a blessing,” Future stated in the 2019 documentary “The Wizrd” on Apple Music. “I just want to be able to have a relationship with my kids. They go beyond social media.”

Russell Wilson has also spoken about fatherhood, in particular, providing parental guidance to Future Zahir. An “I Am Athlete” podcast interview from February 2024 featured the Richmond, V.A. native opening up about being a stepfather.

“When I walked in the room and I saw little Future — he’s 9 months at the time, and he crawls in my lap. It was like, ‘This is going to be my responsibility,’” Wilson said about meeting Ciara’s oldest son for the first time. “I remember leaving that night and God’s saying to me raising this child is going to be your responsibility.”