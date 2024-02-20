Bonus Dad Russell Wilson Gets the Stiff-Arm from Security While Attempting to Capture Steph Curry Giving Ciara’s Son Future Shooting Lessons

NBA All-Star Weekend was filled with tons of celebrity family sightings. Entertainers and athletes descended on Indianapolis to check out the NBA’s elite slam dunking and shooting three-pointers, putting on a show for basketball fans — with many coming to see Steph Curry, one of the greatest ballers in the league.

One individual particularly thrilled to see Curry was young Future, son of the rapper Future and Ciara, and stepson of NFL player Russell Wilson.

Fans say Russell Wilson (right) was ‘trolling’ rapper Future with “Father Son time” photos of himself and Lil Future (left). (Photo: @DangeRussWilson/Twitter)

Before the big game, young Future was on the court, living any young sports-loving kid’s dream, while getting lessons on shooting the ball from Curry.

On the side was his bonus dad, Wilson who was filming the priceless moment on his cellphone. At one point the Denver Broncos quarterback stepped on the court to get a better angle and seemed to be gently pushed back to the sideline by a female security guard.

While the security guard may not have been aware of or sensitive to the precious moment the proud dad was trying to capture, the surrounding press took note. A soundless video nabbed the lesson and the brief exchange between Wilson and the security guard from across the way and a boom mic hovered over Wilson’s head, eager to capture the exchange on the recording.

Wilson and young Future share a special bond, with the stepfather openly expressing his love and affection for the child on numerous occasions. One dilemma is that it seems the boy spends more time with the NFL star than with his father, the chart-topping rapper.

Repeatedly, fans flooded social media noting the “Low Life” rapper’s absence in the boy’s life, assuming that he probably isn’t happy that Wilson is a custodial parent.

One X user shared a photo of a man kneeling down before three young boys while wearing a hoodie that read, “I’m not the stepfather I’m the father that stepped up,” on the back. Another said, “Russell recording like a proud daddy should.”

Many brought up the boy’s dad, with dozens speculating that Future might lash out after seeing the clip, writing, “Steph just ended up in Future next song and he don’t even know it lmaooo.”



While the X user was making a joke about Future making a diss track featuring the Golden State Warriors leader, it is not out of character for the Atlanta artist to pour his heart out on a song.

In a 2023 track with Quavo titled, “Turn Yo Clic Up,” Future takes aim at Wilson and raps, “Big dawg status, Bill Hopper/ I ball in his mall for my brothers/ Goyard Bag/ Tote the corduroy/ I got it out the field/F—k Russell.”

“I got it out the field f*ck Russell”



— Future on his new collab “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Quavo 👀



pic.twitter.com/Ov5Z1KHcR2 — MUSIC MOOSE (@MusicMooseent) July 14, 2023

At the time, fans teased that Future seemed more focused on dissing the man who was helping to raise his son in rap songs than on being a father to young Future himself.

Wilson clapped back by sharing two special “Dad life” posts featuring Ciara’s firstborn, which fans online described as the “best response to Future putting him in his song.”

Regardless, many love watching the blossoming relationship that Wilson continues to nurture with the 9-year-old boy, noting that he treats him just as well as the three biological children Wilson shares with his wife.

One month ago, Wilson shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 25, affectionately holding the boy’s hands while both of Ciara’s beloved gentlemen beamed widely into the camera. The caption read: “Forever.”

Future Zahir is the son of Wilson’s wife, R&B singer Ciara and Atlanta rapper Nayvadius DeMun Cask, aka Future. The former couple were previously engaged but went through a public breakup in 2014.

Some even teased that they see young Future with Wilson more than they do his biological father.

While fans love to see the daddy-son duo out and about, what they love more is seeing Ciara and Wilson out. For Valentine’s Day 2024, the couple enjoyed a candlelit dinner by the pool decorated with red and white flowers as the two munched on caviar. As romantic as it seemed, the two still were on parent duty and hosting baby Amora at the meal, rocking her on mama’s lap.

“I’d be pregnant all the time too if I had a man like Russell Wilson,” one person said, echoing hundreds of women crushing on the Dad/Man of the Year.