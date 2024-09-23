King Harris Makes First Public Appearance with Son’s Mother at Falcons Game a Year After Viral ‘Headlock’ Video with Dad T.I.

A year after a tense confrontation between King Harris and his father, T.I., at an Atlanta Falcons game, King returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium seemingly reconciled with his family.

King attended the game with his mother and other family members and friends in a suite as they gathered to support his dad and his youngest sister, Heiress, during a joint performance for a packed crowd.

But this family reunion came with a twist — a recently deleted video shows King wasn’t alone. A woman wearing a blond wig was seated not too far away from Heiress in another seat.

T.I.’s son King Harris is preparing for his first child. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The woman rumored to be the mother of King’s unborn child, who goes by Big Nana on Instagram, seemingly made his first public appearance with King since dad T.I. revealed to the world they were expecting.

She shared several video clips on her Instagram Story, confirming that she too was at the game, sitting near King. One features a photo of her taking a mirror selfie — though only the top half of her body is shown. In two videos, she showed her followers the Jumbotron screen of T.I. on the field rapping and another of the crowd.

As she pans around the stadium, King can be seen recording his father and sister Heiress’ performance on his phone.

Lil Nana seems to want people to know that she is rolling with King Harris and his family at the Atlanta Falcons game. (Photos: @nanalolfineass/Instagram.)

Despite her attendance, Big Nana was conspicuously absent from posts shared by Tiny Harris, King’s mother, who documented the family’s day.

In one slide, King can be heard screaming in support of the young “superstar.”

Many in the Xscape singer’s comments thought that was hilarious but endearing, writing, “Its King in the background yelling ‘That’s my sister’ for me.”

Also in her post, she showed how all the children, including King, gathered on the field after the game — yet Big Nana was nowhere to be found.

It’s clear that while the family might be keeping her under wraps, Big Nana isn’t interested in staying hidden.

Days after T.I. publicly confirmed King’s impending fatherhood during an interview with Hot 107.9, Big Nana took to Instagram to make herself known.

At the time, she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her maternity photo shoot. Dressed in a pink outfit and sporting a platinum blond wig similar to the one she wore at the game, she posed confidently with her baby bump on display.

While the family seems to be keeping their distance from this storyline, T.I. made it clear he’s fully aware of what’s to come. During his radio interview, he expressed both excitement and humor over King’s transition into fatherhood.

Referring to his troubled middle child, T.I. joked, “I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one.”

Perhaps one of the times King seemed to “torture” his father at last year at the Falcons game when he had to put his son in a headlock. This was also after he bucked bad at the “American Gangster” actor for saying King was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Video of their exchange went viral online and had folks talking for weeks about King’s behavior.

Though T.I.’s light-hearted comments reflect the family’s complex relationship with King, many hope fatherhood will bring stability to the 20-year-old rapper.

However, King’s behavior hasn’t shown many signs of change. On Sept. 10, shortly after the news broke, he posted a concerning photo on his Instagram Story.

The image showed a red ring around his eye, captioned, “Still got my chain,” followed by laughing emojis. “Ps you should see them.” Last week, it was revealed that the redness around his eye was purely makeup for a movie scene.

Adding to the unease, King recently posted a video of himself smoking and rapping while driving, prompting his grandmother, Diane Cottle, to step in. “Stop smoking so much. Son,” she commented. In response, King toned down his attitude, writing, “I’m sorry Mamaw, I love you.”

Despite the Harris family’s efforts to keep things quiet, Big Nana appears determined to claim her space in the narrative.

With King’s baby on the way, it’s uncertain whether the family will continue their efforts to shield the public from his private life — or if Big Nana will take matters into her own hands.