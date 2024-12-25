‘Tiny’s Mother Got Them Strong Genes’: King Harris Shares Adorable Photos of His Son After Mom Tiny Slams Rumor That the Child Is Not His

Weeks after a TikTok star alleged that King Harris was not the biological father of his son, the young entertainer shut down the chatter by sharing photos of the little one on social media.

The boy was born in November to King and the child’s mother, J’Nijah “Nana” Epps, also known as @nanalilfineass on Instagram.

King’s family initially came to his defense against the rumors speculating online. But now the “Drip” rapper and young father has taken to his Instagram to post a lengthy message, blasting the public for believing the gossip without verification.

Tiny Harris shares footage from the baby shower she hosted for son, King Harris, and his girlfriend J’Nijah “Nana” Epps. (Photos: @majorgirl/Instagram)

“Here’s King Jr everyone my twin. All y’all blogs dat posted all that fake bullsh-t don’t say or post sh-t,” King wrote in the caption of his post on Dec. 20.

“Y’all are not a credible source. I showed y’all how unintelligent y’all is. I never changed y’all just let the internet change y’all view on me,” the reality star then added, “but it’s ok cuz y’all just easily to be manipulated on social media I’m him in real life no lie or rumors on da internet can take that away.”

His sister Zonnique Pullins, who was one of the first to defend her brother on the X platform when the rumor emerged, hopped in the comments to co-sign his message.

“Heavy on I never changed y’all just let the internet change yall view on me!!!!! FELT,” she added.

King’s post featured a graphic with words, where the 20-year-old told his 873K followers to go see his son on Snapchat, with one message, “Remember all they said about us.”

Over on the app that deletes posts after 24 hours, he posted a few dozen adorable images of his baby boy.

One of the pictures had King Jr.’s big dark brown eyes staring straight at the camera with a white long-sleeved onesie and a head full of hair. Another images shows the baby in a brown little bear snowsuit.

King also added pictures of the baby with his paternal grandfather and with his great-grandmother, Dianne Cottle-Pop, aka MeMaw, whom King lived with during his adolescent years and while filming “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

T.I. and Tiny’s son King Harris took to his Snapchat to show off his new son and dismiss rumors the child is not his. (Photos: King Jr., T.I. Harris and Grandma Dianne Cottle-Pope; @kingcharris10/Snapchat)

His fans flooded his comment section after going to see his son. The images were also plastered online, receiving comments that ranged from congratulations to doting on how adorable the little boy is.

“King that boy pappy CONGRATULATIONS,” wrote one person in the comments of The Neighborhood Talk’s post.

A second person said, “Can’t deny that baby, he looks like Tiny and King.”

A third comment read, “That’s a Harris baby.”

Most agreed that King was “definitely the daddy,” adding that “no DNA test was needed” to confirm the obvious family resemblance.

“Tiny mother got them strong genes he look like Great Grandma,” said one person, while another added, “The results says: King Harris, you ARE the father and he is cute as a button.”

One final commentator added, “That baby got TINY alll in himmmm plz kings is definitely the pappy.”

The Xscape singer even jumped into fray again adding, “That’s my baby,” in the comments.

Initially, King kept his son’s face hidden or covered with emojis in photos posted online. Some just railed against the bloggers who spread the fake news, writing, “Definitely his baby!! Whoever started that rumor should be ashamed of themselves.”

On Saturday, Dec. 7, TikTok influencer Big Bag Doll posted a viral video claiming she had knowledge of a DNA test that revealed King is not the baby’s biological father.

“Hold off on the baby showers, the photo shoots, and all of that until after we get the DNA test,” the influencer stated, alleging T.I. was upset over wasted expenses. She went on to claim that no one in the Harris family believes the baby belongs to King after they had genetic proof showing the boy was not his.

While Zonnique was quick to shut down DNA talk, nothing worked better than the recent pictures.

Also, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Tiny took to social media to address Big Bag Doll and those who believed her.

King Harris’s mom, Tiny Harris, shuts down rumours of him not being the father of newborn baby 🫢 pic.twitter.com/jhQ5egpimA — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) December 10, 2024

“Ps Don’t believe all the lies u read ppl just use them for clickbait!!” she wrote at the time. “How in the hell would this person know anything about what we did or did not do!! Sometimes ppl gotta learn the hard way tho & I don’t mi[n]d teaching the lesson.”

In another post she replied, “This is a flat out lie! Not sure why she thought telling these lies was ok but carry on. I love that for her!!”

T.I. has never addressed the rumors but he did honor the birth of his third grandchild, while praising King’s growth in a post on Instagram.

Now that King Harris Jr.’s face has been revealed no one doubts he belongs to the legendary “Grand Hustle” dynasty.