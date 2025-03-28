‘I’m the Man You Raised Me To Be’: T.I.’s Son King Harris Says He and Dad Are Finally ‘Seeing Eye to Eye’ Two Years After Viral Headlock Video at a Falcons Game 

King Harris and T.I. have turned over a new leaf in their father-son relationship after a few rocky years.

The 20-year-old spoke about the evolution of their dynamic when he stopped by the “Streetz Morning Takeover” radio show in Atlanta on March 27.

According to the young rapper, “The only thing we really bump heads about is us being similar, and I think the reason we bump heads is because he know if he had what I had [growing up], he wouldn’t probably be the man he is and that’s understandable.”

T.I. fans applaud King Harris’ maturity as 20-year-old reveals he and his dad are finally on good terms two years after heated argument ended with a headlock. (Photos: Tip/Instagram; The_next_king10/Instagram.)

Furthermore, King said, “But it’s like, man, I had you, so I’m the man you raised me to be…at the time you raised me, you was still T.I.”

The “What You Know” artist and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are parents to son Major and daughter Heiress too.

T.I. is also the father to sons Messiah and Domani and daughter Deyjah from previous relationships, and Tiny is a mother to daughter Zonnique, whom she shares with an ex.

The Atlanta icon has been a prominent contributor to the hip-hop genre since the early 2000s. His trap music provocateur image got a bit of a facelift in 2011 when the reality show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” debuted.

The VH1 series ran for six seasons and even spawned the three-season spinoff “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” in 2018. King later revealed that he lived with his grandmother, Diane Cottle, instead of the big house his parents lived in while filming.

“He taking a little bit more accountability and kinda accepting it and I think…we kinda understanding of, you know, who we are, what we got going on, and we 100 percent working with each other…seeing eye to eye,” King continued.

On Instagram, a listener comically quipped, “TI raised them kids and want them to act like Clifford Harris 2.0.” A second user typed, “King was always the one giving them hell lol I can see he’s grown up some though here.”

A third wrote, “Boi you fake thug gtfoh an your dad is too but okay.” However, a fourth person wrote, “I love seeing the positive side of king.”

Several fans have noticed King’s maturity since stepping into the fatherhood and welcoming his first child, a son, in November 2024.

Still, he has found himself caught in the throes of defining himself as a man outside of the shadow of his father, and with it have come some struggles. The pair famously had their family drama broadcast to the world in November 2023 while at a Falcons home game.

T.I. SON "KING" READY TO FIGHT HIS DADDY EXPEDITIOUSLY FOR RESPECT #RAHRAHNEWS pic.twitter.com/R3Zngm9aSo — RAH RAH NEWS (@RAHRAHNEWS) November 28, 2023

King claimed that he experienced hardships as a youth despite his parents’ reassurance that he instead had a privileged upbringing.

The young man’s unwavering “standing on business” argument about his get-it-out-of-the-mud life climaxed when it appeared as though he and T.I. nearly came to blows.

The interaction was streamed on Instagram Live and ended with the rapper placing him in a headlock. T.I. has previously taken issue with his son’s curated persona, saying that he had no plans of treating him like a “hardened criminal.”