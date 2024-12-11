‘How In the Hell Would This Person Know’: Tiny Harris Claps Back at Rumors King Is Not the Father of His One-Month-Old Son

What should been a celebratory time for T.I. and Tiny’s son, King Harris, has turned into a whirlwind of controversy.

After the family threw an extravagant baby shower for King and his girlfriend, J’Nijah “Nana” Epps, the joyous occasion was quickly clouded by rumors questioning whether King is truly the father of the newborn.

While King has remained silent on the matter, his mother and his sister, Zonnique, have boldly spoken out online.

Tiny Harris and her daughter, Zonnique, defend false claims that King Harris is not the father of his newborn son. (Photos: @Zonnique/Instagram; @the_next_king10/Instagram)

Drama has begun only a month after photos and videos of the young couple basking in their new parenthood hit the internet. King has repeatedly shared footage of himself holding his son and rapping his father’s music to him. He even dedicated his new song to his firstborn child.

However, since welcoming his son, the 20-year-old has been arrested and found with a firearm following an accident with a police car and attempted to engage in an online beef with Michael Irvin’s son for mentioning his name.

Still, King and Epps seems to be loving their new roles as mommy and daddy, and Tiny and T.I. are just as excited to become grandparents for the third time.

But the family celebration was thrown into chaos when TikTok influencer Big Bag Doll posted a viral video claiming that a DNA test revealed King is not the baby’s father.

“Hold off on the baby showers, the photo shoots, and all of that until after we get the DNA test,” the influencer said, accusing T.I. of being upset over wasted expenses.

“You’re causing your friends and family a level of stress that we are not prepared for,” she said before spilling her tea. “OK, so if you haven’t heard, TI is really upset right now with his son King because, you know, they spent a lot of money had a whole photo shoot with Big Nana, who was his supposed to be baby mother. Come to find out ,she didn’t know who her baby daddy was.”

According to the gossip, “It is not King’s. They did a DNA test and the DNA test came back that that’s not his child.”

The allegations spread like wildfire, with the post being amplified on X by Forever I [Heart] Atlanta. The outlet wrote, “Word on the streets is that #TI & #Tiny son king Harris is not the father of King Harris Jr after the alleged DNA Test came back negative.”

Social media erupted as users weighed in on the unfolding drama.

One user wrote, “Wow, so this whole time he been happy about the baby and it’s not his? Smh wow; she foul.” Another chimed in, “NGL, this is a blessing in disguise.”

One person wrote, “I just know Ti & Tiny sick of King. once he was caught on video cussing out TI.. I knew then King gonna cause his parents hella issues.. & As for the girl, she dead ass wrong. If she gonna have raw sex, as a woman she should’ve known, who her BD was.”

Amid the speculation, King’s mom took matters into her own hands to shut down the rumors. In a post on Instagram, Tiny revealed that her youngest daughter, Heiress had filmed two music videos last weekend. She explained how happy she was to bring the “family together to support their lil sis.”

She shared two photos in the post, which also slammed the chatter about her son King.

“Ps Don’t believe all the lies u read ppl just use them for clickbait!! How in the hell would this person know anything about what we did or did not do!! Sometimes ppl gotta learn the hard way tho & I don’t mi[n]d teaching the lesson.”

The first picture featured King on the stairs next to his oldest sister, Tiny’s first daughter, Zonnique Pullins, who was holding his son. The second featured an image of T.I.’s oldest kids: sons, Domani and Messiah, and daughter Deyjah, and Zonnique’s daughter, Hunter. Tiny sat in the middle of the group while Heiress was front and center.

Zonnique also took matters into her own hands to shut down the rumors on X.

She clapped back at the allegations on X, asking, “Lol what street this word come off of chile?”

When her OMG Girlz group member, Bahja Rodriguez, replied, “This is so scary how people create false narrative. Especially about an innocent baby… this girl who made the video is sick lol.”

Zonnique replied simply, “!!!!!!!!”

lol what street this word come off of chile — Zonnique (@Zonnique) December 8, 2024

In September 2024, the “Whatever You Like” rapper shocked the world when he happily announced that his son King Harris was having a baby. It became real when images of Epps pregnant surfaced online.

Shortly after, King’s parents hosted his baby shower, where family and friends came out to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their little boy. Once the baby arrived, it seemed that King—the wild child viewers grew up watching on VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” — had found his footing and was ready to step into his role as a father.

Some people say he seems more focused on social media, channeling his usually wild energy into boxing classes. Due to channeling some of that energy into the release of his new single, “Dear Son,” others say fatherhood looks good on the tow-headed hustler.

Hopefully, nothing will change.

For now, neither King nor T.I. have addressed the claims about paternity, leaving the internet to speculate. But as the Harris family faces public scrutiny, Zonnique’s fiery responses show they are keeping a united front and not backing down without a fight.