Tiny Praised for Taking Young Daughter Heiress on the Road Over a Year After Oldest Daughter Zonnique Confessed She Felt Denied Quality Time with Their Mother

Heiress Harris is unequivocally the real star of her family, and her mom, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is making sure she is by the 8-year-old’s side as her singing career blossoms.

The youngest of Tiny and T.I.’s children has been blowing fans away with her vocal abilities and stage presence since toddlerhood. A new video of the young aspiring artist performing “Understanding” with her mother and Xscape members at the Queens of R&B tour’s July 19 stop in Washington, D.C., has renewed praise for her too.

Fans say Heiress Harris is getting the love and attention from T.I. and Tiny that big sister Zonnique Pullins wanted as a child. (Photos: @majorgirl/Instagram)

“When her voice fully developss, she’s going to be incredible,” read a comment when a concert clip was shared by The Uncutt News. A second onlooker was taken aback by Heiress and wrote, “She got that performing in her already!”

A few people jokingly said that group member Kandi Burruss did not stand a chance at wowing the audience as long as her niece was onstage. “It’s her eating kandi up too lol,” read one such remark.

This summer, Heiress had her first major performance when she hit the BET Awards stage with child rapper VanVan. The two talented kids rocked the audience with their affirmation-based track “Be You.”

Tiny and T.I. were in tow, showing support for their youngest. The proud parents have been championing their daughter’s pursuit of music, encouraging her vocal development, dancing, and work ethic as she has been gaining more time in front of the cameras for various interviews.

However, seeing her hold her on alongside her mother reminded one fan that the elementary-age student is experiencing a different childhood than that of her big sister Zonnique Pullins.

Pullins is Tiny’s firstborn from a previous relationship. In the comments of Uncutt’s posts, an observer wrote, “I like how they are learning from their mistakes with their older kids and taking baby girl on the road so that they don’t miss that quality time while working.”

Last year, when Pullins appeared on “The Jay Hill Podcast,” she admitted that she sometimes felt abandoned by her mother while growing up. “What hurt me is, honestly, my mom being with Tip all the time. Like, even now, today that’s how it is. They’re just tied to the hip,” she said.

Tiny and T.I. have been tougher since 2001. The two married in 2010. Their blended family includes Pullins, the rapper’s three older kids, Messiah, Domani, and Deyjah; and the three children, King, Major, and Heiriss, that he and Tiny share together.

Despite the former hard feelings, the mother-daughter duo continues to share a tight-knit relationship. Tiny was also instrumental in the formation, managing, styling, and music direction of Pullins’ girl group, The OMG Girlz. With the three young ladies banded together for a second run, the industry veteran has been openly supportive of their renewed efforts.