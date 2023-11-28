Fans Side with T.I. and Tiny In King Harris Scuffle After Resurfaced ‘The Family Hustle’ Clip Seemingly Shows the Teen Being Coddled By His Grandmother

Some fans are now siding with T.I. in the battle against his son, thanks to a resurfaced clip from the “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle” reality show. In the clip, King Harris’ grandmother coddles the teen as T.I. tries to discipline him.

Clifford “T.I.” Harris brought out the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 26 for their match against their conference rivals, the New Orleans Saints. While fans celebrated a Falcons win and the 50 anniversary of Hip-hop, T.I. stole the show as he, his wife Tiny Harris, and son King got into a heated argument in their private suite.

King live-streamed the incident, which started after his parents brought up his privileged upbringing. During their argument, King refuted claims he was born with a silver spoon and claimed he had to go to his grandmother’s house because he would get into fights.

King Harris (left) and his father T.I. (right) are the subject of social media chatter this week after a livestreamed squabble they had at an Atlanta Falcons game over the weekend. (Photo: @the_next_king10/Instagram)

T.I. shot back at the 19-year-old, saying, “You cried like a baby to go to your grandmama’s house. You used to hold your breath and throw tantrums to go over there,” while Tiny chimed in, “Every day.”

King claims he yearned for his grandmother’s home because he didn’t want to live in his family’s gated community. He wanted to be “outside in the neighborhood.”

Tiny took the phone from her son and told viewers of King’s live stream that the “real reason why he wanted to be over there” was because his grandmother would let him suck his pacifier until he was 12 years old — something they didn’t allow it at their house.

King said that his parents were lying on him, and that’s where the disagreement turned into a shouting match that led to T.I. later restraining his 19-year-old son in an apparent headlock.

Fans believe they found proof of King’s grandmother coddling him on an episode of “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle.” In the four-year-old episode, the “Be Easy” rapper and his son argued about King wanting to be homeschooled so he could spend more time focusing on his rap career.

The 14-year-old cried, “I want to make a name for myself.” T.I.’s sister and Tiny’s mother told him that he would make a name for himself, but T.I. told them to “quit babying him” and that there is a structure in school that he nor the women in his family could teach King.

“I’m fighting for what I want, and I’m tryna get it,” King told his father, to which T.I. replied, “Keep fighting, young man, keep fighting.”

As the teenager walked away, his aunt and grandmother tried to console him, but T.I. asked, “What is you still tryna coddle him for?” T.I. said that his son needed time for himself so he could focus on what he needed to do.

Fans felt like this clip proved that King stayed with his grandmother because she was more lenient than his parents. One social media user said, “We watched it all play out. King ‘preferred’ his grandparent’s home because he was coddled there; PERIOD! Everything T.I said to him is called TOUGH LOVE from a FATHER.” Another claimed, “TI was right! Stop babying his ass!! Now look at him.”

In his first response following the altercation with his parents, King posted a message on his Instagram Story that read, “If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u don’t.” He also said, “IDGAF who u are mf can’t play wit me n my face not goin for da im a grown a-s man now!”

In story posts following the incident, King said that he stands on business no matter what and also suggested that his father is “faking a image” for the sake of the internet.