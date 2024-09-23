‘She Got the Same Taste as Him’: Fans Side-Eye Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne for Following In His Footsteps After Marrying a White Man

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx got to celebrate his oldest daughter’s nuptials by walking her down the aisle. His firstborn, Corinne Foxx, 30, tied the knot with television executive Joe Hooten over the weekend.

Photos and videos taken by guests at the wedding such as “The Jamie Foxx Show” co-star Garcelle Beauvais emerged on the internet. Corinne is the same daughter who informed the public of her father’s medical complication in April 2023.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, has gotten married months after revealing her engagement to Joe Hotten. (Photos: @jamiefoxx/Instagram; @corinnefoxx/Instagram)

More than a year after recovering from a medical scare that left him unconscious for days, Foxx was able to walk Corinne down the aisle while holding his chest and failing to fight back tears.

Corinne and Joe reportedly started seeing each other in 2018 and announced their engagement in December 2023 via Instagram.

“Imagine making it through such a health/death scare and living to see your daughter walk down the aisle,” wrote one person in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post.

Seeing Jamie Foxx get hella emotional at his daughter’s wedding hit me right in the feelings 🥹🫠 — Déja (@ohlikedejavu) September 23, 2024

Social media users reacted to clips from the ceremony, including others of the “Beat Shazam” co-hosts during the father-daughter dance. Foxx’s girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, can also be seen in photos with him and Beauvais.

While some fans celebrated the new union, other commenters focused on the groom’s race.

“Like father like daughter they both with something white,” said one person, while another added, “And just like that .. the blackness is diluted. In 100 years , his bloodline will not look like him.

Jamie Foxx walking his daughter down the aisle ❤️



via IG: jyoungmdk pic.twitter.com/MrBtWMH46e — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 22, 2024

People also referenced Jamie Foxx’s history of dating white women. For example, a comment read, “She got the same taste as him.” Another person commented, “She gotta marry white if that’s all she grew up seeing her daddy date.”

One observer focused on the people who attended the wedding writing, “Going to your own family’s wedding and barely seeing anyone that looks like you runs so crazy.”

Foxx has been involved with several white women over the past three decades. He began dating U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline, who is white, in 1993. Kline gave birth to Corinne on Feb. 15, 1994.

The “Django Unchained” actor also dated Caucasian therapist Kristin Grannis, with whom he shares a 15-year-old daughter named Anelise Bishop.

He also dated actress Katie Holmes following her divorce from his “Collateral” co-star Tom Cruise. Foxx and Holmes reportedly dated from 2013 to 2019, however, he never publicly commented on their relationship and avoided addressing it when asked during interviews.

Foxx has also had romantic ties with other women such as Italian-Jewish model Leila Arcieri, and actress Kate Beckinsale.

Although he’s also publicly expressed interest in his former co-star Beauvais, they never dated.

But rumors and discussions about his new relationship with Huckstepp began months after his medical scare. She was also spotted with him several times during his recovery.

Things were touch and go for months, as Foxx went missing in action and had to have a stunt double complete scenes for his movie “Back In Action.” Fans adamantly expressed their disbelief about his condition and whereabouts after he was spotted playing at Topgolf and riding on a trolley in Chicago, where he was recovering at a treatment facility.

Yet, unlike his daughter Corinne, it is unclear if the 56-year-old R&B singer plans to marry someday.

Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp share rare kiss during afternoon outing https://t.co/GlZr4J8Pcu pic.twitter.com/XA8cMTBVqj — Page Six (@PageSix) September 12, 2023

“I’ve just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me,” Foxx wrote in his 2021 memoir “Act Like You Got Some Sense.” “I’ve had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere.”

The passage continued, “I just don’t think I’m the marrying type. At least not for now — maybe in a few decades when I’m in a wheelchair and need somebody to push me around and change my diaper.”

However, last November The National Enquirer reported Foxx planned to propose soon and that a baby is “absolutely in the plan!”



If those reports are true, this would be Foxx’s first marriage and his third child. But the jury is still out on if he’s planning to do both.