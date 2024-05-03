‘Got Him a Snow Bunny, No Clone Here’: Jamie Foxx Reveals Dating a White Woman Was the Only Way He Was Able to Beat ‘Clone’ Allegations Following His Mystery Illness

Jamie Foxx has a funny bone to pick with fans who bought into rumors that he was cloned amid last year’s health scare.

A video from the African American Film Critics Association Awards March luncheon, where he was presented with the Producers Award last year, has begun to circulate, showing the acclaimed entertainer addressing the humorous hearsay, which according to him, was only debunked after he was spotted with a white woman.

Jamie Foxx says fans believed he was cloned during 2023 health scare until he was spotted with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp. (Photos: Page Six.

During his acceptance speech, he alluded to a possible stand-up comedy special and joked that it would be called “What Had Happened Was.”

“The Burial” star said it would clear up conspiracies that he was replicated with science and medical advancements, too. He told the laughing audience that “When they saw me out, ‘That ain’t no got—mn Jamie! That’s a clone.’ I’m on a boat like this (waving). ‘That’s a clone!’ I dove out of a car to save this Black woman’s purse and I’m taking a damn picture and ’That ain’t no damn Jamie. That’s a clone!’”

Amid his recovery, filming for “They Cloned Tyrone,” which Foxx starred in alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parish, continued with a stunt double. The film’s release deepened the rabbit hole that his clone had been fully assimilated to act as him. He said that many of his fans believed he was the real deal once his romantic getaway with his quietly kept girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, was blasted to the public by Page Six last September.

The entertainer playfully remarked, “Then they saw me with a white girl. ‘That’s Jamie. You know he love them white b—hes.’ Come on, man. That’s why I didn’t think I was gon’ get this award. I said am I Black enough?” He previously tried to shut down the clone discussion in a July Instagram post, marking his time speaking directly to his followers since his ordeal.

“Crying at Jamie Foxx sayin that black people stopped accusing him of being a clone when they seen him back outside with ww,” read a reaction to his remarks. A second individual tweeted, “Ngl, had he suddenly started dating black women I would’ve known immediately they got him floating in a tank somewhere.”

A third person appreciated his acknowledgment of facts. They wrote, “Well at least we know, that he knows, what we know about him & it’s all love. I really can’t wait for him to do a special because he’s gonna kill it. Probably got all kinds of stories.”

A fourth person said, “Jamie Foxx is back. Got him a snow bunny. No clone here.”

Per the outlet, Huckstepp has been around since 2022, though it is speculated that their relationship did not heat up until 2023. It is reported that as Foxx was rebounding from his mysterious ailment after falling ill during shooting for “Back In Action” in April of that year, she was by his side.

This past March, an unsubstantiated claim from an In Touch “source” alleged that the Australian fitness model and Jamie may have gone their separate ways. The breakup rumors came months after the Oscar winner was believed to be in talks of proposing and starting a family with her.

“She was totally there for him when he got sick, and they got very close after that. But things are starting to fizzle on Jamie’s end,” said the purported insider. “She’s still in the picture, and they see each other occasionally — but not to the same degree they were.” They say that “he’s back to making work his number one priority again.”

In his 2021 memoir, “Act Like You Got Some Sense,” the “Ray” star admitted that he does not view himself as the “marrying type.”

“I’ve just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me. I’ve had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere,” Foxx wrote.

He also stated he may be open to the idea “in a few decades when I’m in a wheelchair and need somebody to push me around and change my diaper.”

Jamie has two daughters, Corinne Foxx, 31, and Anelise Bishop, 15, from previous relationships.