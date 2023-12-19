‘Dating White Runs in The Family’: Fans Say Corinne Foxx Is Following In Dad Jamie Foxx’s Footsteps After She Announces Engagement to a White Man

Jamie Foxx‘s oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, seemingly could be headed to the altar before her father after she announced her recent engagement to the love of her life on social media.

Many online users took shots at the Hollywood actress and nepo baby, saying she takes after her father because the man she is marrying is white.

Foxx’s 29-year-old daughter posted the good news regarding her and her boyfriend Joseph Hootens’ wedding bells plan. On Sunday, Dec. 17, Corinne released a series of black-and-white photographs from a photo shoot by celebrity wedding photographer Bailey Templeton. The images beautifully captured the young couple embracing each other, presumably following the heartfelt proposal.

The images were paired by the caption, “From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever.”

A few of Corinne’s celebrity aunties hopped into her now limited comments, congratulating the “Beat Shazam” DJ.

Other married women such as Kerry Washington, Shaunie Henderson, and Gabrielle Union were some of the first to extend warm wishes. But not everyone had loving words of support for the newly engaged.

One person took to the X platform and crudely posted, “So happy for her. Following in her dad’s footsteps. There should be zero shade from anyone after y’all have gone years knowing Jamie worships white p—-y.”

Another wrote, “Just like dad, a whitee a whitee if you’re Black nothing for you,” as one joked, “Dating white runs in the family.”

For those unaware, Corinne herself is half-white and her mother’s name is Connie Kline, a former U.S. Air Force vet, who is also white. Kline and Foxx met when in 1993 and began dating shortly afterward, although it’s unclear when they officially parted ways.

Her Academy Award-winning father has a history of dating white women in the past. In addition to Kline, Foxx’s other daughter’s mother, Kristin Grannis, is also white. He and Grannis share 15-year-old daughter Anelise Bishop.

Most notably, the beloved movie star was in a long-term relationship lasting from 2013 to 2019 with actress Katie Holmes. Recently, he has been spotted with his new girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, a woman he reportedly has been dating for almost a year and a half.

Foxx shared his own congratulatory message on his Instagram page, telling Corinne and her fiancé how much they mirrored a “perfect example of what being in love is.”

“You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement,” he went on. “@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… and @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can’t wait to walk you down that isle.. @corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready #tearsofjoy.

Foxx has also dated Black women, including Leila Arcieri and Sela Vave and rumored exes, Stacey Dash and Vivica A. Fox. He also very publicly voiced that he and Garcelle Beauvais should have dated.

In an interview with her, the “Ray” actor mentioned the reason why he never checked for the guys Beauvais dated was because he thought he should have been one of them.

“I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f—ked up.’ So every dude, I give them a really s—ty look,” he told People in 2020.

Corinne and Hooten have been an item for years, with some sources linking them dating back to 2018. One of the first times she shared a photo of him on social media was in September 2019, when she posted the two out with a horse.

“Spent the weekend with a couple of studs,” Corinne wrote next to a picture of the two cheesing with sunglasses with a brown horse.

Some fans did not even care, wondering why the race of her fiancé has become such a big deal.

“2023 and ppl still pointing at interracial relationships saying ‘oooooo,’” a comment mocked. Followed by another who wrote, “These comments show that most of y’all are miserable as hell. Just be happy that this young lady found love. This world needs more of it.”

Still, others could not care less about the race of the man she will soon marry and were just upset because the beautiful 2016 Miss Golden Globe is no longer on the market.