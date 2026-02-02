‘WTF Is She Wearing?’: Jamie Foxx Moves In on Singer During Awkward Meet-and-Greet, Then Camera Catches His Daughters’ Disturbing Reaction

Jamie Foxx tried to score some cool-dad points with his daughters over the weekend, but his efforts turned awkward after an unexpected development.

The “Unpredictable” singer abruptly set up a brief introduction between his girls and a singer whom they had been fawning over on the red carpet.

Jamie Foxx put his daughters in an awkward predicament during a meet and greet at the Grammy Awards. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx Makes Good on His Promise of ‘No More White Girls In Public’ as His Rumored Girlfriend Is Noticeably Absent From Golden Globes Red Carpet

The incident unfolded at the Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where Foxx was accompanied by his daughters Corinne Foxx, 31, and Anelise Bishop, 16, on the red carpet.

“Good Luck, Babe!” Pop singer Chappell Roan was a few steps away from getting her photo ops with paparazzi when Foxx seized the moment to have his daughters meet her.

The clips that have surfaced online start with Roan posing in her revealing dress, with extensions hanging from her chest, while someone from her glam team fixes her hair.

Foxx couldn’t control himself as he walked over and approached and shook her hand, and although it’s not fully clear what he says amid the din of other voices, he can be heard calling his daughters “huge fans.”

Roan, who is facing the paparazzi and now his daughters, says, “Hi, sorry,” and Foxx responds, “No, you good.” Even his younger daughter, Anelise, shakes her head, making an awkward face.

Both Roan and Foxx laugh before he takes off his glasses and continues the conversation saying, “They are your biggest fans. We don’t mean no disrespect, but you guys are marvelous.”

He then gestures for his daughters, who are still standing off to the side, smiling shyly, to come over. Foxx’s daughters walk slowly over and shake Roan’s hand before she is whisked away by her glam team.

Though the moment was quick and Foxx’s mission for his girls to meet Roan was accomplished, some people took issue with Roan’s barely-there look. It’s presumably why she apologized to Foxx and why the actor told her she was “good.”

27-year-old Roan wore a see-through burgundy Mugler dress that started off as a cape with a deep neck plunge. But she later took the cape down, which transformed the look into more of a topless gown. Without the cape, the top of Roan’s ensemble was just a piece of fabric draped from each faux nipple ring.

Her body was also decorated with temporary tattoos, but her dress was what got most people’s attention.

(Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Fans responded to the video on Threads with disapproval.

One person who didn’t care for the outfit wrote, “wtf is she wearing.”

A second person who interpreted Anelise’s reaction said, “His daughter initially said no it seemed like he made them go over and shake her hand… disgusting.”

Chappell Roan in custom Mugler. I knew the collection would translate better in a different color than the one chosen for the runway. pic.twitter.com/5MyHFuHEU8 — JEAN-MICHEL DAME (@Jeanmicheldame) February 2, 2026

“Jamie ain’t learned his lesson yet lol,” said a third person who was hinting at Foxx’s long-time interest in dating white women.

Roan’s song “The Subway” earned her two Grammy nominations for the evening in the categories Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.

Foxx also had a project that was nominated for Best Comedy Album called “What Had Happened Was…” It was his first stand-up comedy special since suffering a stroke that nearly took his life in 2023.