‘Didn’t Learn from Shannon Sharpe’: Jamie Foxx Caught with Multiple White Women, Fans Warn He Could Face the Same Pricey Lesson

Jamie Foxx has got some explaining to do, according to fans, after the Oscar winning actor was seen leaving a Hollywood party with a group of women.

Foxx attended Gunna’s album release party in Los Angeles on Aug. 13. While many were happy to see him out and about after suffering a stroke in 2023, some people weren’t so pleased to see who he was with on Wednesday night.

Jamie Foxx steps out with a group of white women months after promising to avoid them in his Netflix special. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

As he was leaving the party, Foxx was recorded getting into a vehicle with a group of white women, one of whom looked particularly snug with him.

In the clip, the “Ray” star stepped out of a Rolls-Royce holding hands with a tall blond woman and walking towards a building with the letters SBE at the entrance. Three other women, who had been in the back seat of the vehicle, trailed behind Foxx and a blond woman toward the building.

SBE is an Entertainment Group that operates nightlife venues, clubs, and lounges.

‘I Wonder How Katie Holmes Feels About That’: Jamie Foxx’s Confession About White Women Has Fans Pointing to His Past Romance with Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wife

Once the two got towards the front, the woman placed one hand behind Foxx’s neck while the other three women stood nearby. The clip then cuts to Foxx leaving the venue with his four guests, and opening the passenger car door for the woman who seemed to be his date. The three other women climbed into the back seat, while the “Power Project” star got in the driver’s seat.

Foxx’s recent moves sharply contradict what he vowed to an Atlanta audience back in December.

That date marked his first stand-up show since his stroke and months-long recovery the previous year, and it was taped to become his Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was…” One bit from the special depicted the comedian talking about ending his romantic affairs with white women.

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured,” he joked. “No more white girls. No more white girls! I’m back on the Black side of town! No more white girls!”

But based on the company he was keeping at the release party, his vow wasn’t meant to be taken seriously. Fans reacted to the clip on The Neighborhood Talk.

One person said, “It’s not a flex because these woman only there because of his money.”

Another person typed, “This man procreated with them what did yall expect?”

Foxx has two daughters Corinne Foxx, 31, and 16-year-old Anelise Bishop. Corinne’s mom is Connie Kline, and Foxx welcomed Anelise with her mom Kristin Grannis. Both moms are white.

Someone else who seemed unfazed by the news wrote, “Y’all believe anything that comes out of somebody’s mouth. Y’all know he was lying. He can’t leave those white girls alone.”

Jamie Foxx said his stroke cured him from messing with snow bunnies ❄️ 🐰 pic.twitter.com/i8dRggXu2z — Katt Williams Burner | Pimp Named SlickBack (@dreamlova77) December 10, 2024

But others predicted that Foxx may face some issues in the future if he continues to date white women.

One person wrote, “It’s his life but when those allegations start loading don’t expect sisters to rally around him.”

A few began calling him Shannon Sharpe 2.0, including one who said, “So he didn’t learn from Shannon Sharpe? Let me mind my business.”

“He better call Shannon Sharpe before he end up like him,” said another person.

Former NFL player turned sports commentator and podcaster Shannon Sharpe was given the boot by ESPN after being involved in a rape and sexual assault case. In April, Sharpe was accused by an unnamed OnlyFans model of abuse during their secret consensual relationship.

Sharpe denied the allegations, but then, the woman’s attorney released audio clips of him telling the woman he would “choke the sh-t” out of her when he saw her. His team claimed that he was not being literal and that his words were part of the role-playing nature of their relationship.

In July, the $50 million lawsuit was settled, but the terms of the settlement were not publicly disclosed.