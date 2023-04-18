Jamie Foxx Undergoing More Tests at Atlanta Facility After Suffering a ‘Medical Complication’ as His New Film Moves Forward

Jamie Foxx is still in recovery after experiencing a “medical complication” while filming a new movie last week.

Fans and friends have been sharing their favorite memories with the actor since his daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared brief details about his condition on Wednesday, April 12.

Jamie Foxx. (Photo: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

The comedian was reportedly taken to a hospital in Atlanta on the morning of April 11. TMZ reports that his condition was so severe that family members came from out of town to visit him. According to the outlet, he was “communicating” at the time, which suggests he may not have been able to speak at one point.

Foxx has been in Georgia filming scenes for his new film, “Back in Action,” with his longtime costar Cameron Diaz. The incident did not occur on set, according to CNN. The Oscar Award winner was not transported to the hospital in an emergency vehicle. He is currently being treated at a medical facility.

“They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” a source told the outlet.

Another source claims that production on the film is “currently underway and expected to wrap up early next week.” It’s unclear whether Foxx will be able to complete his final scenes.

Production for “Back in Action” was reportedly “shut down” in the wake of Foxx’s hospitalization. His stunt double was photographed on set a day later, per Page Six.

By Friday, April 14, People magazine reported that the 55-year-old was “steadily improving.”

As we all send prayers and positive energy to Jamie Foxx, here’s him being the most talented person on Earth on Jimmy Fallon’s show: pic.twitter.com/cGwubZnstX — Veezy World Peace 🌎 (@NotoriousVIC007) April 14, 2023

Corinne, 29, was the first to notify the public on social media about her father’s status in a post on Instagram.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family,” she concluded.

The comment section on her post has been muted and family has yet to share more details about his condition or what actually happened. Multiple outlets have speculated Foxx suffered a stroke, but no specifics about what ails the actor have been confirmed.

Leading up to his hospitalization, the “Ray” star reportedly had a “major meltdown” on the London set of the project. He fired four staffers, including a director and his own driver. That was followed by reports of an open investigation after an extortion attempt targeting celebrities working on the film was discovered.

There was also an unexploded bomb from World War II reportedly was found on the set at East London’s Royal Docks.

Many are praying and hoping for a speedy recovery for one of the most talented entertainers in Hollywood.

“Back in Action” is expected to arrive on Netflix early next year.