‘That Ain’t No Jamie’: Jamie Foxx’s Back-to-College Visit Has Fans Zooming In on His Noticeable Weight Gain and ‘Crazy Hair’ in New Video

Jamie Foxx is proving that no matter where life takes him, the people’s champ always has time for the fans — even if those fans can’t help but notice he’s looking a little different these days.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian was recently captured on video at William Paterson University, where he greeted students at the New Jersey school with the kind of infectious energy that’s made him a beloved figure in Hollywood for decades.

Jamie Foxx’s college campus visit for his new film sparked fan reactions about his new look and renewed clone conspiracy theories. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Dressed in a long coat, baggy gray pants, a dark gray mock neck sweater, and glasses, a more-chubby-than-usual Foxx walked across campus with two companions, dancing as a non-verbal invitation for students to come over and hang out. When they did, the response was immediate and overwhelming.

The students swarmed the entertainer, phones in hand, eager to capture the moment for their social media feeds. The comedian appeared completely at ease, basking in the attention and giving each student their moment with a genuine star.

But while Foxx’s warmth and accessibility remained intact, the internet had other observations to share. When New Jersey Shade posted footage of the campus encounter, viewers flooded the comments section with reactions that ranged from admiration to something far more curious.

“One thing @iamjamiefoxx gonna do is rock with the people,” one person wrote, celebrating his consistent connection to everyday fans.

However, not everyone was convinced they were looking at the real deal, pointing out Foxx’ protruding belly and new haircut.

Actor Jamie Foxx was seen greeting college students on campus in between filming his new movie. (Photos: newjerseyshade/Instagram)

“Where’s the tat he had on the back of his head?” one viewer questioned.

The skepticism grew darker with comments like, “That ain’t no Jamie,” and “Who is This?

One particularly emphatic commenter declared, “That’s a doppelganger acting as Jaime. This is not Jamie from ‘In Living Color.'”

Another said, “They got a crazy hair piece unit on his head hopefully it looks real in movie.”

Jamie Foxx and Tupac trending has me thinking about this hilarious skit from In Living Color.

The visit to the Wayne, New Jersey, campus wasn’t just a random stop.

According to the school’s student newspaper, The Beacon, Foxx is currently filming “The Fight for ’84,” an upcoming Netflix sports drama where he portrays the coach of the U.S. Olympic boxing team following a devastating 1980 plane crash that killed the entire team and staff.

The streaming giant is transforming William Paterson University back to 1984 for the production, and Foxx has been spotted filming in neighboring towns like Passaic as well. While Netflix hasn’t announced a release date, the company’s magazine TUDUM has promised that the film will arrive on the platform soon.

For an actor known for dramatic physical transformations, changes in appearance shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans.

When Foxx won his Oscar for portraying Ray Charles in 2004’s “Ray,” he wore prosthetic eyelids glued shut for up to 14 hours daily to simulate blindness, studied Braille, and lost 35 pounds to match the legendary musician’s slender physique, Fandom Wire reported.

In Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” he adopted a rugged appearance with period-specific costumes and hairstyles, immersing himself in the character’s mindset by stripping away modern luxuries.

Still, when the star switches up his look many are quick to suggest something sneaky is at play. For Foxx, these clone theories aren’t new territory.

Following his April 2023 hospitalization for an undisclosed medical complication, conspiracy theories about his identity exploded online.

The speculation intensified during his recovery period, especially when “They Cloned Tyrone” — a film he starred in with John Boyega and Teyonah Parish — was released with promotional materials hitting the internet.

At the African American Film Critics Association Awards luncheon, Foxx addressed the absurd rumors head-on with his characteristic humor. He joked about people’s reactions to seeing him in public: “When they saw me out, ‘That ain’t no got—mn Jamie! That’s a clone.’ I’m on a boat like this (waving). ‘That’s a clone!'”

His ability to be a dramatic chameleon each time he takes on a movie adds to the clone frenzy.

Whether addressing weight fluctuations, clone conspiracies, or his ongoing recovery from a serious health scare, Foxx continues showing up authentically — greeting fans on college campuses and embracing those who can’t get enough of him, changed appearance and all.